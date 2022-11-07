ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy