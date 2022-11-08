Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Carolina vs Clemson: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
After opening their 2022-23 SEC Basketball season Tuesday night, South Carolina is now set for their toughest test yet as the Gamecocks will host in-state rival Clemson Friday night inside Colonial Life Arena. Beginning with a look at the Gamecocks, South Carolina (1-0) opened the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night at...
Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities
With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
Bearden’s Treadwell signs to play at FSU, Murphy inks NLI to go to South Carolina
The Bearden High School girls soccer team is reaping the rewards of their undefeated season with three Lady Bulldogs signed on Thursday.
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
247Sports
Gamecocks women's hoops announces trio of signees
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals
Shane Beamer’s positivity isn’t for everyone. Mark Stoops' candor might not be, either. Beamer, South Carolina’s second-year head coach, has been ‘meme-d’ for his enthusiastic in-game reactions to positive moments for his Gamecocks, even in contests already long over. (See: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2021).
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
kool1027.com
Camden And Lower Richland Has Been Moved
The Camden vs Lower Richland second round playoff football game has been postponed due to wind gust over 35 miles per hour school busses are prohibited from traveling. The game will take place Saturday afternoon at 3pm at historic Zemp Stadium and you can catch all the action at 2:30pm on Kool 102.7.
247Sports
Gamecocks softball signs pair of top 10 recruits
South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has announced the signing of a pair of top-10 ranked high school senior student-athletes in Reganne Bennett (Novi, Mich./Novi) and Sage Mardjetko (Lemont, Ill./Lemont) to compete for the Gamecocks beginning with the 2024 season. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing. If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history. The lottery is a game of chance. “I feel pretty lucky this is our third...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at Camden Battlefield site
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Veterans Day 2022, while we celebrate the brave service of all veterans, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust (SCBPT) announced a significant historic discovery made at the Revolutionary War Camden Battlefield in Kershaw County. The Trust, acting on behalf of Historic Camden, contracted to assemble...
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third annual Colaroo Festival organized by students at University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina students are working hard to put on the third annual Colaroo Festival. The event is a hands-on opportunity for students to create and manage music festivals, and it’s all an assignment for a course taught by instructor and community organizer Dave Britt.
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
wach.com
Nicole track shifts west increasing chance for severe storm threats
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The SkyWACH Weather Team has declared both Thursday and Friday WACH Fox Weather Warn Days as our impacts from Nicole look more threatening. The speed of the storm has increased some, allowing the intended path of Nicole to shift further west before a trough sweeps in and brings the storm towards the Midlands.
communitytimessc.com
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend
“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
Comments / 0