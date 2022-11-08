Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
ECU football learns conference opponents for next four seasons as new look AAC takes shape
IRVING, Texas (AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE) – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the four-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2023-26 football seasons. The 2023 season will be the first for The American with 14 football-playing institutions. Beginning in 2023,...
New Bern coach Torrey Nowell says DL has been key this season: HSOT Postgame
New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show after beating Hoggard 21-0 in the second round of the playoffs. His defense has allowed less than 6 points per game this season and he points to the defensive line as a big reason why.
WITN
ECU men’s basketball makes huge comeback to win opener, Schwartz first win with the program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season kicked off Monday night and the East Carolina men opened the Mike Schwartz era Tuesday night at Minges Coliseum. Much anticipation for the new look Pirates with their new coach. It didn’t start out great as the Pirates got in a 16-point...
WITN
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round Two - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE PLAYOFFS- ROUND TWO - WITN END ZONE. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
thewashingtondailynews.com
Football season ends for county teams
Beaufort County high school football fans will have to wait until August to hear the pads pop and the whistles tweet after Northside and Southside lost in the second round of the 1A playoffs Thursday night. 13th seeded Northside fell, 28-20 at #4 Northampton, while sixth-seeded Southside dropped a 42-34...
Winterville, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Kinston High School basketball team will have a game with South Central High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
New Bern, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Bern. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
1 North Carolina City Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In America
Cheapism found the 22 most underrated spots in the country to retire.
NC woman wins $217,058 after buying $5 lottery ticket
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. When Taylor bought her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a […]
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WITN
Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina city of Greenville scraps red-light cameras after legal challenges
(The Center Square) — Greenville will turn off its red-light cameras next week after the city council voted to end the enforcement program and the legal headache it created. Greenville shut down its red-light cameras and will stop issuing citations next Tuesday following a 5-1 vote by the city council on Monday.
piratemedia1.com
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
triad-city-beat.com
Restoring hope in the vote among those with felony convictions in North Carolina
More than 50,000 North Carolinians can vote this fall thanks to a court ruling that restored the rights of people on probation and parole. But their gains are precarious. This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and NC Policy Watch. This article was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Nov. 4. Story by Kelan Lyons.
Comments / 0