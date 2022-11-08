ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Football season ends for county teams

Beaufort County high school football fans will have to wait until August to hear the pads pop and the whistles tweet after Northside and Southside lost in the second round of the 1A playoffs Thursday night. 13th seeded Northside fell, 28-20 at #4 Northampton, while sixth-seeded Southside dropped a 42-34...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winterville, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Kinston High School basketball team will have a game with South Central High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00.
KINSTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $217,058 after buying $5 lottery ticket

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. When Taylor bought her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC
41nbc.com

Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8

Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Restoring hope in the vote among those with felony convictions in North Carolina

More than 50,000 North Carolinians can vote this fall thanks to a court ruling that restored the rights of people on probation and parole. But their gains are precarious. This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and NC Policy Watch. This article was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Nov. 4. Story by Kelan Lyons.
NEW BERN, NC

