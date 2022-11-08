Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Cromwell soccer player Mary Kate Sullivan ready for next challenge at Indiana
CROMWELL – At first, Mary Kate Sullivan blanched at the idea of a role that didn’t involve rushing the net and squaring up for shots. “Growing up, I would not touch defense. I did not want to play defense,” she said. “No coach ever put me on defense. I’d always been a forward or attacking mid.”
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
NBC Connecticut
Fairfield University's New Women's Basketball Coach Is Daughter of WNBA Coach
As college basketball season gets rolling there’s a lot of excitement in the Fairfield University women's basketball program. The Stags are coming off last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, they have new players, a new arena, and a new coach. “I didn't know if I wanted to stay or...
darientimes.com
Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering
HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
3 locations in southeast Connecticut to have wrong way driver detection installed
NEWINGTON, Conn — Construction to battle the rise in wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's limited access highways is happening on three ramps in the southeastern part of the state starting Thursday. This is part of the Connecticut Department of Transportation's $20 million project. Roadway ramp preparations for wrong-way detection system...
Eyewitness News
Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
Hartford man charged with breaking into cars at Glastonbury Edge Fitness Center
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center. Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody […]
Journal Inquirer
At 35 killings, the Hartford 2022 homicide count is highest in 19 years
HARTFORD — A fatally wounded man who collapsed on an apartment building porch Monday became the city’s 35th homicide victim of the year, eclipsing 2021 as the most deadly since 2003. Last year ended with 34 homicides, the most since a nursing home arson killed 16 in 2003.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Bristol Press
Pavalock-D'Amato, Martin, Fortier, Hoxha claim victories in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol’s election night was marked with three Republican legislator victories as well as one Democrat, according to numbers provided via the head moderator’s return paperwork with Bristol Registrars of Voters. The Registrars of Voters said, Wednesday, they were still counting and ratifying results, however, winners...
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
