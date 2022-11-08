ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fairfield University's New Women's Basketball Coach Is Daughter of WNBA Coach

As college basketball season gets rolling there’s a lot of excitement in the Fairfield University women's basketball program. The Stags are coming off last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, they have new players, a new arena, and a new coach. “I didn't know if I wanted to stay or...
darientimes.com

Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering

HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
HARTFORD, CT
AdWeek

Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist

Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Pavalock-D'Amato, Martin, Fortier, Hoxha claim victories in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol’s election night was marked with three Republican legislator victories as well as one Democrat, according to numbers provided via the head moderator’s return paperwork with Bristol Registrars of Voters. The Registrars of Voters said, Wednesday, they were still counting and ratifying results, however, winners...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy