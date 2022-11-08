ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJrY3_0j2tCSra00

Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement.

The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.

Haynie told The Associated Press that the plane is based at the Columbus facility, which is in northeastern Mississippi near the Alabama border. A brief statement from the base said a T-38A Talon aircraft had “an in-flight emergency.”

The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital.

“We continuously train our pilots to react appropriately for all emergency situations such as the incident that occurred today,” Col. Jeremy Bergin, 14th Flying Training Wing vice commander, said in a news release. “We’re thankful the pilot ejected safely, and we appreciate the continued support of the Columbus community and our community partners.”

The crash is under investigation.

Columbus Air Force Base is home of the 14th Flying Training Wing of Air Education and Training Command’s 19th Air Force. The wing has an average of 260 flights each day on three parallel runways.

Columbus Air Force Base is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
People

Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue: 'Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin'

"Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday after the plane's cabin filled with smoke.  Delta flight 2846 was headed from Atlanta to Los Angeles when a smoky odor was observed in the cabin, an airline spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Crew members also noticed a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, which prompted the emergency landing.   In footage posted on social media, seated passengers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB

‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
MilitaryTimes

US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
106K+
Followers
7K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy