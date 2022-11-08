Read full article on original website
California ticket holder scoops $2bn jackpot in biggest lottery payout ever
Winner of $2.04bn Powerball prize – $400m greater than previous record – not identified by name
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
US to have record number of female governors next year
There will be more female governors in 2023 than at other point in time in American history, courtesy of this week’s mid-term elections. In fact, it’ll be the first time that particular tally cracks double-digits.
