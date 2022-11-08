Read full article on original website
Election Officials Reported Few Issues Complying with Pa.’s New Continuous count Rule for Mail Ballots
Despite some initial concerns with a new requirement that most Pennsylvania counties tally their mail ballots nonstop, election workers plowed through the job Tuesday and Wednesday while reporting no major problems. (Photo above: Poll workers process mail ballots in Lancaster County on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Carter Walker / Votebeat)
Outdoor Recreation Added Nearly $14 Billion to Pa’s Economy in 2021, Up 22 Percent From 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursday announced that outdoor recreation contributed $13.64 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy. (Photo courtesy of the Clarion County Trails Association.) The contribution accounts for 152,000 jobs and 1.6 percent of the commonwealth’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to...
