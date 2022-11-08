ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Outdoor Recreation Added Nearly $14 Billion to Pa’s Economy in 2021, Up 22 Percent From 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursday announced that outdoor recreation contributed $13.64 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy. (Photo courtesy of the Clarion County Trails Association.) The contribution accounts for 152,000 jobs and 1.6 percent of the commonwealth’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to...
