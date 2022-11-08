Read full article on original website
Related
Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row
We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Gov. Edwards talks plans after term of office
On the heels of the midterm elections, Governor John Bel Edwards is talking about what the future of Louisiana will look like and what his future looks like.
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
Covington, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
8 constitutional amendments, 1 New Orleans charter amendment on ballot; here's how they did
In addition to all U.S. House members and one of Louisiana’s senate seats on the ballot, there were several proposed constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
