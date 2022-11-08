ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

96.5 KVKI

Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row

We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
TEXAS STATE
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Covington, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ponchatoula High School basketball team will have a game with Archbishop Hannan High School on November 10, 2022, 17:15:00.
PONCHATOULA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE

