ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 93.3

Your Thursday Digest For West Alabama

1) The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has left the hospital and is home after treatment for injuries suffered when he was struck by a car on the UA campus last Friday. Christopher Mackey was treated at DCHRMC for bruises, lacerations and a concussion. The UA Freshman...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Councilman Arrested For Punching Black Mayor

In 2022, it's sad that negative feelings toward a group of people exist strictly based on their skin color or culture. In Alabama, we recently voted on slavery in this year's election. as if that wasn't bad enough, an Alabama Councilman known for making racist remarks has been arrested for what some are calling a race-fueled attack.
TARRANT, AL
Praise 93.3

Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa

1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

‘Catastrophic Failure’ Causes Ongoing Sewage Overflow Near 2 Tuscaloosa Creeks

A 'catastrophic' infrastructure failure has led to an ongoing sewage overflow on Tuscaloosa's JVC Road that may be sending wastewater into two local creeks. The overflow was first spotted and reported by John Wathen, better known as the Hurricane Creekkeeper, who warned Tuesday morning that a "serious, ongoing overflow" could be sending wastewater into Cottondale Creek, which then feeds into Hurricane Creek.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Pastor Mike Jr. Releases “Winning” EP

Alabama based 11x Stellar Award Winner, Pastor Mike Jr., (affectionately known as PMJ) released the highly anticipated EP, "WINNING" under the newly formed partnership with Black Smoke Music Worldwide and Motown Gospel and Capitol CMG’s Re:Think. Just in time for the holidays, WINNING also features PMJ’s first-holiday original song, “This Christmas, Just Jesus.” The EP WINNING is available wherever music is sold and streamed digitally.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday

A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy