The Easiest Way To Potentially Upset a West Alabama Veteran
Have you ever had someone tell you something and you could just feel the insincerity in their voice?. It's even worse when they didn't even take the time to properly understand why they're saying something to you. Believe it or not, it's easier than you think to be that person...
Your Thursday Digest For West Alabama
1) The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has left the hospital and is home after treatment for injuries suffered when he was struck by a car on the UA campus last Friday. Christopher Mackey was treated at DCHRMC for bruises, lacerations and a concussion. The UA Freshman...
Hurricane Season is Not Over: Nicole Aims for Florida, Southeast
Hurricane season is not over yet. It runs until November 30. Currently, Subtropical Storm Nicole could develop into a strong tropical storm over the next few days. Also, the system could even arrive to Florida as a hurricane due to the warm waters along the projected path. Currently, “Nicole is...
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Alabama Councilman Arrested For Punching Black Mayor
In 2022, it's sad that negative feelings toward a group of people exist strictly based on their skin color or culture. In Alabama, we recently voted on slavery in this year's election. as if that wasn't bad enough, an Alabama Councilman known for making racist remarks has been arrested for what some are calling a race-fueled attack.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
How To Score Free Krispy Kreme In Alabama On Election Day
It's Tuesday, November 8 election day and it's so important to get out and vote. Voting is not the only answer to bring about change in communities, but it is definitely a powerful tool and I encourage everybody to get out and vote especially in West Alabama. A fan favorite...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa
1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
Alabama TikTok Star Goes Viral With “Urban Legend” Videos
A young Alabama man is gaining worldwide acclaim with his TikTok videos. Most of his videos are downright fascinating and a bit on the eerie side of things. Especially his urban legends in Alabama video series. The viral star is named Joshua Dairen, according to his page on social media.
‘Catastrophic Failure’ Causes Ongoing Sewage Overflow Near 2 Tuscaloosa Creeks
A 'catastrophic' infrastructure failure has led to an ongoing sewage overflow on Tuscaloosa's JVC Road that may be sending wastewater into two local creeks. The overflow was first spotted and reported by John Wathen, better known as the Hurricane Creekkeeper, who warned Tuesday morning that a "serious, ongoing overflow" could be sending wastewater into Cottondale Creek, which then feeds into Hurricane Creek.
Alabama’s Pastor Mike Jr. Releases “Winning” EP
Alabama based 11x Stellar Award Winner, Pastor Mike Jr., (affectionately known as PMJ) released the highly anticipated EP, "WINNING" under the newly formed partnership with Black Smoke Music Worldwide and Motown Gospel and Capitol CMG’s Re:Think. Just in time for the holidays, WINNING also features PMJ’s first-holiday original song, “This Christmas, Just Jesus.” The EP WINNING is available wherever music is sold and streamed digitally.
Study Reveals Alabama’s Most Popular Reality TV Show
If there's one thing I know people in Alabama love is reality TV. I've heard so many people talk about and recap the latest episode of Love is Blind. That show truly amazes me. Couples go on a series of blind dates, and nine times out of them 10 somebody...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
Tuscaloosa Council Advances $10 Million Pedestrian Bridge on Jack Warner
The Tuscaloosa City Council got one step closer to final approval for a $10 million pedestrian bridge over Jack Warner Parkway during a Monday committee meeting. The bridge is one of three components partially funded by a $15 million federal BUILD grant that retiring US Senator Richard Shelby secured for the city in 2020.
University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday
A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
The List Of Tuscaloosa Area Veterans Day Freebies And Deals
It gives me great pleasure to highlight the Tuscaloosa area businesses that are doing something to honor our veterans today. This list is not meant to be a guarantee of service, merchandise or gifts of any value as I am only passing this information on to you. The info is...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
