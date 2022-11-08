Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
wtae.com
Suspects arrested after nearly $23,000 in perfume is stolen from store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators said two women stole nearly $23,000 in perfume during two incidents at Ross Park Mall. The incidents happened on Monday and Thursday at the Nordstrom store. A criminal complaint said on Monday, 30 bottles of Tom Ford perfume and 13 bottles of Sauvage perfume...
Comments / 0