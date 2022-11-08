ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

freightwaves.com

Carriers punt on rest of 2022, hopeful for market normalization in ’23

Large carriers have given up on any material improvement in freight demand for the rest of the year. However, some are beginning to call for normal seasonality in 2023 with market tightening as soon as the middle of the year. No surprise, there is no peak season. Appearing at Baird’s...
freightwaves.com

Shorter contracts now the norm, says Warp founder

Short-term contracts are now the norm as shippers and carriers navigate a rocky end to 2022. “Carriers don’t want to sign off on a six-month deal when they don’t know what will happen in three months,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, founder and CEO of Warp, a middle-mile technology company. Sokolovsky said that his company is dealing only in three-month contracts at this point.
freightwaves.com

Amazon unveils smaller, lighter, more durable delivery drone

Earlier this year, the skies were looking gloomy for Amazon Prime Air’s drone program, which was marred by crashes and other mishaps. But in the months since, the e-commerce giant has launched commercial delivery services in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas — and now, a new drone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Logistics community steps up for laid off C.H. Robinson workers

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by XPO. In this issue, C.H. Robinsons latest layoffs; freight community offers roles for displaced CHRW workers; Truckersgiving comes to Love’s; PS5s in stock and more. C.H. Robinson lays off nearly 1,200 employees. “We got ahead of ourselves in terms of...
freightwaves.com

PS Logistics adds Mississippi carrier, broker to portfolio

PS Logistics subsidiary P&S Transportation announced Thursday it has acquired the transportation assets of Clay’s Transport and Clay’s Logistics. The two entities, collectively known as Clay’s, are based in Brookhaven, Mississippi, providing flatbed transportation and brokerage services throughout the Southeast. Clay’s operates a fleet of 35 tractors and 50 trailers, hauling lumber and metals.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
freightwaves.com

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Container market volatile but not collapsing

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen put a positive spin on the container shipping downturn during a conference call Thursday as his company logged yet another quarter for the record books. “I don’t think the bottom is falling out of the market,” maintained the head of the world’s fifth-largest ocean carrier....
freightwaves.com

Brokers: Shippers are pricing down contract freight faster

U.S. truckload capacity has continued to loosen in November as tender rejection rates fall and spot rates find a new floor. Freight brokers told FreightWaves that shippers are working contract rates down as the trucking industry enters bid season. For a few weeks in September and October, it appeared that contract rates were falling fast enough to start closing the gap between contract and spot, but spot carriers are again lowering their rates in lieu of a strong peak retail season materializing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Silk Way West, Alaska Airlines sign Boeing freighter deals

Silk Way West Airlines, a growing cargo operator based in Azerbaijan, and Alaska Airlines on Thursday signed contracts with Boeing for two freighters apiece — but that is where the similarities ended. Silk Way West said it will take two 777-8s, the largest plane available from Boeing (NYSE: BA)...
ALASKA STATE
freightwaves.com

Exclusive: Daily stock sales cut short Nikola CEO’s tenure

Mark Russell announced at the beginning of Nikola’s Corp.’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday that the planned January leadership transition to Michael Lohscheller was going so well that he was leaving early. But there is more to it. Nikola’s board of directors encouraged Russell to leave the helm of...
UTAH STATE
freightwaves.com

Mexico remains top US trading partner ahead of No. 2 Canada

Mexico ranked as the United States’ top trading partner for the second consecutive month in September, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Mexico’s total trade with the U.S. increased 23% year over year (y/y) to $67.4 billion in September, compared to the same period in 2021, with imports from Mexico accounting for $39.5 billion.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Cross-border payments: ‘It’s like a piece of dirt in your eye’

If there is any industry where being the middleman really pays off, it’s the cross-border payments industry. Global trade relies on global payments, but those funds often flow through not one or two but several banks or financial institutions on their way to the recipient. And each takes a cut of the pie.
freightwaves.com

Hwy Haul raises $10M to build produce book to keep reefer drivers busy

Digital freight platform Hwy Haul has announced the raising of $10 million in additional funding to continue growing its solution focused on bringing reliability and efficiency to shipping produce across North America. The company’s new funding is led by Eileses Capital with participation from True Blue Partners, BluePointe Ventures and...
freightwaves.com

FreightCar America eyeing market opportunities despite economic headwinds

FreightCar America executives were upbeat about the market environment for new rail cars despite macroeconomic uncertainties, based on their comments during Tuesday’s third-quarter 2022 earnings call with transportation analysts. “The rail car environment is more positive than not,” FreightCar America President and CEO Jim Meyer said. “The more positive...

