Albany Herald

Poll: Midseason Award Picks From NFL Execs

Patrick Mahomes knew, more or less, as much as Brett Veach did through mid-March that Tyreek Hill might not be part of the Chiefs as contract talks stalled with Hill, and Kansas City pivoted from negotiating an extension to negotiating a trade for the star receiver. As the GM worked on a deal, his star quarterback was updated throughout the process.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Betting Trends at the Midpoint of the Season

Wagering on the NFL is often a difficult endeavor, so it is extremely prudent for bettors to pay attention to team trends that can often be used as a valuable tool in building bankrolls. Simply backing the best teams isn’t always beneficial. Case in point: The Chiefs sit atop the...
NFL Week 10 Preview: It Could Be the Minneapolis Miracle Duo Against the Vikings

We unveiled our second-half surprises, story lines and predictions Thursday. And now the next nine weeks will be a fight to the finish for those in the playoff race. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams will be jockeying for playoff positioning, possibly to take that next franchise quarterback as we saw in Kevin Hanson’s most recent mock draft. We’re also at a point in the season when Albert Breer and Conor Orr can give us their picks for midseason awards below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change

The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South.
Tom Brady Admits He Still Watches Every Patriots Game

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent 20 years of their respective NFL careers together. One is considered the greatest quarterback of all time, while the other is in the conversation as one of the greatest coaching minds ever. After spending 20 years together there are bound to be differences between two alpha males when it comes to how things should be done/handled within the organization and during the game. Belichick and Brady reached that point after twenty years and the former decided it was time for a clean slate after a messy and turbulent year in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

