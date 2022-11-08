ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon to Introduce Palm Reading Payments at DFW Whole Food Markets

Amazon is bringing its palm-reading technology to checkouts at Whole Foods Market stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Starting Tuesday, customers can pay for their groceries at Whole Foods in Irving and Highland Village with a wave of their hands. The checkout technology, called Amazon One, will be added to all 16...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant

Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open

Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
ALLEN, TX
Thrillist

15 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants That Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered

Creating a flawless Thanksgiving meal at home can be filled with mishaps and disappointment—just look at any number of TV sitcom episodes as proof. So, why not give the oven and dishwasher a day off and spend quality time making memories instead of basting birds and crushing cranberries? Whether it’s an intimate affair between you and your special someone or a gathering of the entire family, leave the cooking to the professional chefs and start an entirely new tradition at someone else’s table. (You can always dust off the good china for sandwiches made from the leftovers, after all.) We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite spots that will be open this Turkey Day, from Mexican cantinas and seafood shacks to steakhouses galore, each awaiting your reservation and the chance to make this holiday the true culinary event it should be.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Housing Affordability Continues to Decline in North Texas as First-Time Buyers Dwindle

It seems cruel that, just when listings are posting “price improvements” and the number of days on market are inching upward, interest rates are making what was once buying power for a $400,000 home barely enough to snatch up something in the $300s. According to the most recent housing affordability report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center, home prices are continuing to outstrip income growth while interest rates further constrict home purchasing potential.
dmagazine.com

How to Have the Perfect Shopping Day at the Chi Omega Christmas Market

When you walk into the Chi Omega Christmas Market, take a moment to look around Fair Park’s Automobile Building. Market co-chair Karen Dower would like you to listen to the holiday music. Get a good look at the 200-odd merchant booths and absorb the Christmas atmosphere. ‘Tis the season, suddenly.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX

