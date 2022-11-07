Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Arthur County gets set to hosts Pawnee City for the semi-finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Arthur County Wolves have made their way to the semi-finals round once again. In 2020, the Wolves made it to the semi-finals but were put out by Sterling in a 60-58 thriller. Then last season, the Wolves were put out in the quarter-finals round by Cody-Kilgore who went on to win the State Final. This season the Wolves will face the Pawnee City Indians at home in the semis as they look to break through and punch their ticket to the State Title Game.
Army colonel sets retirement ceremony in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - A former U.S. Military Academy graduate at West Point and commander of an airborne division is holding his retirement ceremony in Nebraska City. Col. Derek Thomson, a 1991 graduate of Nebraska City High School , served as commander of the 1st Brigade 101st Airborne Division. His retirement...
Two Beatrice City Councilmen wrapping up their service, next month
BEATRICE – Eighteen years of service will be leaving the Beatrice City Council in early December. Second Ward Councilman Rick Clabaugh, a retired pharmacy owner, has served ten years on the city council. Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Billesbach, a local jewelry business owner, is completing eight years on the body.
'Bigger than the game': Decker looking to instill culture within Beatrice baseball
BEATRICE - On Wednesday, Beatrice Public Schools announced the hiring of a new baseball coach. Zach Decker, a Beatrice native and tri-athlete Beatrice alum, will take over the program from Chris Belding. "I thought to myself, I've worked with these kids for five years, helped build the program to what...
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
Mix of incumbents, new candidates voted onto Beatrice School Board
BEATRICE – Voters have selected two incumbents and two new candidates to serve terms on the Beatrice Board of Education. District 15 voters gave the top position to incumbent Doris Martin, who received 2,530 votes. New candidate Brandon Vetrovsky finished second, with 2,435 votes. Current School Board President Eric...
Playground proposed for Williams Park in Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council acted on proposed improvements to the sports complex and a playground at Williams Park at its meeting Wednesday. K & J Elite 's contract was approved for $32,680 to make improvements to the ball fields at the complex. The council approved $50,000 from...
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
Heckey To Leave BCH Foundation
The Director of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation will be leaving the position by the end of the year. Gina Heckey who has served as the Foundation director since 2019 is moving to Richmond, Virginia. Heckey talked about her future plans on KWBE's "To Your Health" program on Wednesday morning...
Nemaha County Election 2022
AUBURN - With a voter turnout of 54 percent, Nemaha County voters elected a new mayor of Auburn and county attorney, while Amy Hector won re-election with a write-in campaign. Michael Weiss prevailed for county board over incumbent Larry Holtzman's write-in campaign. County Board Dist 1. Michael Hall was re-elected...
Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
Local election results for Fillmore, Thayer counties
FILLMORE AND THAYER COUNTIES — Many made their ways out to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in the midterm elections. Here are local results for Fillmore and Thayer County. In Fillmore County, Cody Lightwine will take over as Geneva's Mayor. He ran unopposed for the position as current Mayor Eric Kamler won his bid to join the Public Service Commission.
First Ward city councilman elected Mayor of Beatrice
BEATRICE - A city councilman will become the new Mayor of the City of Beatrice. Bob Morgan won the race in this Tuesday’s election over fellow councilman Gary Barnard, by an unofficial vote of 2,124-to-1,579. He'll take over for Stan Wirth, who is completing his second term as the city's top elected official in December.
Local election results for Jefferson, Saline counties
JEFFERSON AND SALINE COUNTIES, NE — Many made their ways out to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in the midterm elections. Here are local results for Jefferson and Saline County. In Jefferson County, incumbent county commissioners Mark Schoenrock and Michael Dux held onto their seats. Schoenrock defeated Glenn...
Lincoln elementary school reportedly vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An elementary school in Lincoln reported damage was done to a window, possibly with a BB gun. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a vandalism report at Brownell Elementary School, 6000 Aylesworth, around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Officials said an employee told them that...
NSP housing unit closes due to water leak, relocation of inmates
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported Thursday that a water leak has prompted the relocation of nearly 140 inmates from housing at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. It was reported there are plans to...
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate was announced dead at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said 75-year-old Terry Inness was declared dead on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Officials said Inness was serving a sentence of 30- to 40-years that...
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for indecent exposure. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to an alley near S 27th St. and J St. on Nov. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man engaging in sexual misconduct. Officers said two witnesses...
Jefferson County Assessor race could come down to provisional ballots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — One of the local races in Jefferson County is still tightly contested as we enter the afternoon after election day. For the race for Jefferson County Assessor, incumbent Mary Banahan — who ran a write-in campaign — is leading by one vote against challenger Michael Vocelka who also ran as a write-in candidate.
Fryrear arrested following high-speed pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln 28-year-old following a brief high-speed pursuit. The NSP said around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a trooper got information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 heading east just west of Lincoln. It was reported that the trooper...
