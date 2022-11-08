Read full article on original website
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
Republicans maintain control in deeply conservative Idaho
Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt...
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
Winners of the 2022 Midterm Election
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Voting has concluded, and 43 out of 44 counties in Idaho have fully reported their results, as of 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday. Idaho will likely remain largely in control of the Republican party. It looks like Mike Crapo and Brad Little will keep their positions as Senator and Governor, respectively. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson will probably remain as U.S. representatives.
'Magic mushrooms' vote too early to call in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing...
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered if their homes can be made livable again. Parts of otherwise intact...
First flu death of season reported in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons...
Idaho ski and snowboard season begins this weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho ski and snowboard season begins this weekend. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area near Mullan, Idaho, will be the first Idaho slopes to open this winter for skiing Saturday and Sunday. This will bring the total number of Western ski areas operating so far to seventeen.
Snow expected for the morning commute
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The coldest air of the season is pushing a storm toward Idaho. A rain/snow mix will start during the early morning and likely change over to all snow just prior to and continue through the morning commute. In the valley we could see anywhere between 1-3" of snow by noon. This will cause wet to slushy driving conditions for the Treasure Valley. The mountain valleys will see about 2-4" of snow. The areas above 5,000' will see about 4-8" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the valley from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow for winter driving conditions.
What could the snowy weather in the Treasure Valley mean for our water supply?
It was a snowy Wednesday in the Treasure Valley today. It looks like our new water year is off to a good start, but it is just the start. Water experts were happy to see some precipitation Wednesday, but they say we're still going to need a pretty good snow year in the Treasure Valley area, and well above normal elsewhere in the state in order for farmers to have all the water they need for the next growing season.
Road Advisory: Winter weather driving conditions in effect for Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police released a road conditions alert this morning. Winter driving conditions are in effect for the Treasure Valley. There are reports of snow and slush-covered roads with lower visibility. Drive with caution and plan for extra travel time.
