BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The coldest air of the season is pushing a storm toward Idaho. A rain/snow mix will start during the early morning and likely change over to all snow just prior to and continue through the morning commute. In the valley we could see anywhere between 1-3" of snow by noon. This will cause wet to slushy driving conditions for the Treasure Valley. The mountain valleys will see about 2-4" of snow. The areas above 5,000' will see about 4-8" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the valley from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow for winter driving conditions.

