Utah leaders select new state flag design
The Utah State Flag Task Force announced a new state flag this morning during a public meeting at the Utah State Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to ask the Utah State Legislature to consider a proposal to adopt a new state flag in the 2023 Legislative session.
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
Post Register
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
kslnewsradio.com
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
upr.org
Some Utah residents still question the decision of a redesign for state flag
It’s highly likely that the final proposed design for Utah’s new state flag will be revealed this week, but a good chunk of state residents are still questioning whether the flag needed a redesign. According to Utah Sen. Dan McCay, the reveal for the winning flag design could...
Post Register
Idaho faith leaders address state's abortion ban in first of speaker series
As the abortion debate in the Treasure Valley rages on, a group of local religious leaders are speaking out against the pro-life movement and Idaho’s current abortion ban. Faith and abortion headlined the first discussion held Wednesday as part of a new series of events put on by the All-Means-All Alliance. Rev. Duane Anders, senior pastor of the Cathedral of the Rockies, hosted the event, bringing a rabbi and a minister together to discuss how a woman’s right to abortion intersects with faith.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts
SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
globeslcc.com
Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.
upr.org
How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night
Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
ksl.com
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
kjzz.com
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
Judge rejects teens' lawsuit against Utah's fossil fuel policies
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of Utah teenagers against the state over its fossil fuel policies.
Post Register
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election
As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.
Post Register
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
ABC 4
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
KSLTV
Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
Post Register
'Magic mushrooms' vote too early to call in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing...
kjzz.com
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
