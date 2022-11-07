ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcstudio.org

How Can the Artist Benefit from Centralization?

Kansas City Artists Coalition’s first location in 1975. How can the artist benefit from centralization? For decades Kansas City has been asking this question. It was a question that was posed at the very beginning of the Kansas City Artists Coalition (KCAC or Artists Coalition) when it was founded in 1975.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Honors: Amber “Flutienastiness” Underwood

Amber “Flutienastiness” Underwood (Styling credits: Nail artist: Nhu Hoang, The Nailery Too, Oak Park Mall; Hair: Natural Fit Haircare; Dress/Stylist: The Gown Gallery; Jewelry: Style Therapi; Makeup: BeautyGirlKC. Photo by Jim Barcus) The talented flutist recently represented Kansas City and the U.S. at UNESCO’s North American Creative Cities...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

From Isolation to Normalcy, the Arts Provide a Vital Pulse

“Healing Power: The Music of Carla Bley,” is an extraordinary record that quickly shot to the top tier of my highlights of the cultural year. (Sunnyside) I don’t get around much anymore. Sure, the pandemic era threw us off our game. But I think there’s something more than that. We got used to cooking at home, to hiding out, to downloading music, to streaming movies (and even a play or two this year), and to reading yet more books day in and day out. It’s almost as if we’ve settled into social distance as a way of life. Click the like button and move on. Take another nap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

The Collections of the Kansas City Museum: Preserving History into Perpetuity

A 1914 Cadillac touring car partially uncovered in museum storage. Containing more than 100,000 objects, the historical artifacts and archives of the Kansas City Museum collection offer a rich sampling of Kansas City’s local and regional history while representing the daily lives of past generations, from the mundane to the extravagant. The museum and its collection are irreplaceable civic assets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

The Great Jaguar Rises in Kansas City

“Lurking Jaguar-Masked Warrior” (c. 250 to 600 CE), is believed to represent a ranking noble warrior rising out of a jaguar, a leading mythological figure associated with royal power. The piece is a recent discovery, on public view for the first time in the Maya exhibition. (Jorge Pérez de Lara © Jorge Pérez Lara)
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Education at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

Jill Tichenor assists a student, as another watches during a Painting with Pastels Workshop. I remember being so excited to visit art museums when I was a kid. There were always new discoveries to be made, and my imagination was allowed to run wild. It was not just about going to see the art in the galleries, but about meeting the artists who made them, and learning how to make art. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to spend my life involved in the arts, which led me on a path to becoming the Director of Education at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

