ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lunar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos of November’s ‘blood moon’

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mpjl_0j2t18K100

Skygazers received a special treat early Tuesday as November’s full moon, aka the “beaver moon,” coincided with a total lunar eclipse, or “blood moon,” according to Space.com.

Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #BloodMoon and #LunarEclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Colebrook, Connecticut

Photo by @smphoto_ig, Instagram

2. Wilkes County, North Carolina

Photo by @luffman_farms, Instagram

3. Norton, Ohio

Photo by @pedalstomper78, Instagram

4. Joplin, Missouri

Photo by @dereklivingston.jpg, Instagram

5. Washington, D.C.

Photo by @philliefan99, Instagram

6. Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Photo by @gmacdon, Instagram

7. Tokyo, Japan

Photo by @trigger.shutter, Instagram

8. Sydney, Australia

Photo by @aprettyplacetobe, Instagram

9. Adelaide, Australia

Photo by @benheide_photography, Instagram

10. Devonport, Tasmania, Australia

Photo by @ruslihashim__, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

ESO celebrates 60th anniversary with amazing image of Cone Nebula

Typically, those celebrating a birthday or anniversary are the ones to receive gifts. Still, the European Southern Observatory has shared a gift with space enthusiasts — a fantastic photo of the Cone Nebula. The ESO was created in October 1962 when five countries signed an agreement to work together...
KRMG

Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine officials said Wednesday suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch has been found at sea off two provinces and they were pressing efforts for Manila to ratify two U.N. treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from space launches.
KRMG

NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA's moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane at the pad and is on track for its first test flight next week, a top official said Friday. “Right now, there’s nothing preventing us" from attempting a launch on Wednesday,...
KRMG

‘The Scream’ painting targeted by climate activists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Two climate activists tried to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum Friday. Activists from the Norway environmental group Stopp oljeletinga (Stop Oil Exploration) were apprehended by security guards before they could follow through with their plan, according to ARTNews.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy