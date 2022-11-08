ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Bones UK pay tribute to their beloved Camden with the video for Milk

By Liz Scarlett
 3 days ago

Bones UK have shared their new single, Milk, a love letter to their hometown of Camden in London.

The duo - comprised of Rosie Bones and Carmen Vandenberg - have also unveiled an accompanying new video, which sees the pair explore their old stomping grounds with impeccable swagger while walking two fierce large dogs.

As well as being an ode to the north London borough (the place where the two musicians met), Milk is a celebration of living freely as one's true self after a period of difficulty and strife.

Speaking of the new track, vocalist Rosie says: “Over the past few years I made the decision to do everything I can to feel as free as possible, and Milk encapsulates that freedom.

"It’s about the aftermath of hard times, the flower growing out of the dirt, the feeling of joy in the face of uncertainty and pain.”

Of the Jason Lee Denton-directed video, which was filmed nearby Rosie’s childhood home, opposite the hospital she was born in, she adds: “The blood of the beginnings of this band is in this video. The pubs we had pees in during the shoot were filled with people Carmen and I both knew.

"We walked next to Hampstead Heath where we sat on a rug and wrote Beautiful Is Boring . Music can take you many magical places and to thousands of cities, but it's good sometimes to go home and remember why you started, who you are, and what's important.”

Last month, Bones UK shared the single Cheap Love , serving as their first new material since 2021's Boys Will Be Girls and Dirty Little Animals.

Watch the video for Milk below:

