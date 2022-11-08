ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland: Blitz Game Preview

No. 14 Penn State faces unranked Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. This is the Blitz Game Guide Preview for the matchup, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten coming off...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State staff checking in with Top247 commit Ta'Mere Robinson

Penn State is less than 24 hours away from hosting Maryland inside Beaver Stadium, but that is not keeping James Franklin and his coaching staff from doing some recruiting on Friday night. Franklin and cornerbacks coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith will spend time with Top247 linebacker commit Ta'Mere Robinson during...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy