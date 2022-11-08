Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Biden Has Had More Climate Wins Than Past Presidents. But It Will Never Be Good Enough
After Biden's COP27 speech, activists said the U.S. had failed to help developing countries addressing climate change
Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid Tuesday, top aide confirms
Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday. "President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast.
Comments / 0