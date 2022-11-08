Read full article on original website
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
How long are political campaign signs allowed to stay up?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With election week coming to a close, people may be wondering how long until all the campaign signs are thrown or blown away. In the Metro, political signs must be taken out immediately after Election Day. Sign removal is the responsibility of the sign owner and property owner.
Metro Council Republicans hope to bridge the ‘Watterson Divide’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The election brought a Republican surprise to the Louisville Metro Council. For the first time since the 2003 Metro Government merger, Republicans gained two seats. “We started off with 11 Republicans, several years later it went down to nine,” Metro council Republican Caucus Chair Anthony Piagentini said....
Nettie Depp statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear, Lt. Governor Coleman, First Lady Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee joined together Thursday to unveil the statue of Nettie Depp in the State Capitol. According to the release, the installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument...
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
Forecastle Festival ‘taking a pause’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular music festival held on Louisville’s waterfront is “taking a pause” in 2023. In a message posted on Facebook, the Forecastle Festival says the pause is because “there are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival.”
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The soaking rain will ease and continue to shift east for the rest of the afternoon leaving us with drizzle and cool temps. We will then watch for another wave of moisture streaming in later tonight into Saturday Morning that will start as a mix then change to pockets of wet snow across the area. Some sweet spots where the flakes can come down harder can get up to an 1″ of grassy accumulation. In other areas where the snow is lighter, minor grassy accumulations are expected. Roads will be just wet with the warm ground in place. Timing again will be roughly around sunrise through late morning flurries flying through the afternoon. It will be quite cold with highs only in the 30s!
Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an annual press conference on Thursday, Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall. Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has done this press conference every year for over a decade, and every year he said he’s impressed when the team gets moving.
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
Veterans speak at Meredith Dunn School for Veterans Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans came to speak to middle school students at Meredith Dunn on Friday. Richard Evans, a retired Colonel who served in the army for 28 years, came to speak to the students. He joined alongside Jeff Bryant, who was a national guard for over 22 years,...
New place in Louisville where you can help with designs
McGarvey joined WAVE News at 7 with Dawne Gee and discussed his plans and priorities when heading to Washington. LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers.
FULL VIDEO: Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg holds news conference on transition
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Metro Council Republicans hope to bridge the ‘Watterson Divide’. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the first time since the 2003 Metro Government...
Veterans gather at Mission BBQ for a day of celebration
Louisville’s mayor-elect creates website laying out plan for city’s future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has laid out plans for when he takes office at the start of the new year. On Friday, Greenberg spoke with reporters about his new website, NewDirectionLouisville, where he’s asking for input from the community and looking for people to fill out his team.
Clark Co Election Board discovers some absentee ballot totals not included
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Election Board will be meeting this week after discovering that some absentee ballot totals were not included in the initial unofficial results. All absentee ballots were fed through D200 tabulators and securely stored. However, the machine didn’t tabulate several absentee ballots, according...
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Louisville Metro releases request for applications to increase access to services for youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government’s Accelerator Team issued a request for applications (RFA) for early learning projects, as part of the Health Louisville/Healthy Neighborhoods focus. This is a part in the fourth round of American Rescue Plan funding that was approved by Metro Council in June 2022.
New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new exhibit is coming to the Roots 101 African American Museum in downtown Louisville. According to the release, the exhibit is titled, “We Fought For Our Freedom: Kentucky’s African American Civil War Soldiers.”. Visitors can learn the stories of the soldiers who were...
Louisville doctors seeing COVID hospitalizations rise ahead of holidays
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. Updated: 5 hours ago. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes.
St. James Catholic School held annual Veterans Day ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. James Catholic School in Elizabethtown held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The school received the Purple Star Award, which is a state-sponsored recognition for individual schools’ dedication and support of military-connected youth. Colonel Ted Brown, Health Services Division Chief, Human Resources Command:
