We’ve compared Google’s smaller new flagship with the Pixel 5 quite recently. Some of you are probably considering upgrading to the Pixel 7 Pro from the Pixel 5, though. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 5. As most of you know, the Pixel 5 was released back in 2020. It was the company’s most powerful handset that year, even though it was technically a mid-range smartphone. That year was rather odd for Google, in terms of smartphone releases, but the Pixel 5 ended up being quite an interesting device.

1 DAY AGO