Three years ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold to open up a whole new category for smartphones. Foldable smartphones have come a long way since then. Sadly, this also means the original fold is nearing the end of its life. Having received monthly security updates all this while, the company has demoted the first-gen foldable to quarterly updates. Both the 4G LTE and 5G models will now receive security updates less frequently.

2 DAYS AGO