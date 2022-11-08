Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Google may team up with Samsung for the Tensor G3
Google has equipped the past two generations of its Pixel phones with its in-house Tensor processes. They’ve been able to do a great job with Google’s hardware, and the company is looking to the next generation. It appears that Google has teamed up with Samsung to create the upcoming Tensor G3 processor.
Android Headlines
Leica Leitz Phone 2 unveiled with 240Hz display, Leica Sumicron lens
Leica has announced its second ‘Leitz’ smartphone. Its name is the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and it’s quite interesting. The thing is, this phone got announced in Japan, so it’s out of reach for the vast majority of people. The Leica Leitz Phone 2 looks really...
Android Headlines
Base Galaxy S23 model may not offer the best haptic feedback
Samsung is readying the Galaxy S23 series for the early 2023 launch with a handful of notable upgrades. From a newer processor and faster RAM and storage to improved cameras and bigger batteries, there’s a lot to look forward to. But amidst these upgrades, there may be a few cost-cutting changes too. The latest rumor is that the company might downgrade the vibration motor, i. e. haptic feedback, on the Galaxy S23 base model.
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 Pro+ key specs confirmed by Geekbench
The Vivo X90 Pro+ is coming, and its key specs have just been confirmed by Geekbench. This is Vivo’s upcoming flagship, which is expected to become one of the best camera smartphones on the market. Geekbench confirmed key specs of the Vivo X90 Pro+. We’ll talk about that in...
Android Headlines
Samsung diversifies its camera supply chain for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung is preparing to launch its first 200MP camera phone in a few months. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will arrive in early 2023 featuring a 200MP primary rear camera. While the company is making this high-resolution sensor in-house, it has reportedly diversified its supply chain for the rest of the cameras for the phone. The Korean behemoth will source Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras from as many as five vendors.
Android Headlines
Fitbit working on a cellular-enabled wearable for parents to monitor kids
Fitbit is reportedly working on a cellular-enabled wearable that allows parents to monitor their kids’ activity without relying on their smartphones. The product is a part of the so-called Project Eleven and also features GPS connectivity. Anil Sabharwal from Google’s Australia Fitbit team is now the leader of Project Eleven.
Android Headlines
Gboard just got a small but useful redesign
Google’s Gboard has a one-stop shop for all of your emote needs. Thanks to a new redesign, the Gboard is a lot more useful and easier to use if you’re looking for emojis, stickers, etc. Google Gboard is one of the most popular Android keyboards on the market....
Android Headlines
Instagram for web gets a big redesign
Instagram looks amazing on smartphones, but not so much on the web. This has been a gripe for Instagram users for the longest time, but that’s finally changed. Instagram for the web has gotten a big redesign, according to a tweet from Adam Mosseri. So, why would people complain...
Android Headlines
DeviantArt has its own AI image generator
The massive art-sharing community DeviantArt is now the AI-generated image train. The company just announced that it has its own generator named DreamUp. While this is the case, DeviantArt has some policies for this generator to help keep true artists protected. We understand why Google would get into AI images,...
Android Headlines
Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. The company has been teasing this limited edition clamshell foldable for the past couple of weeks. It’s the same device launched in August bar for customized exteriors and accessories with the French luxury fashion brand’s design philosophy. The device also gets some exclusive wallpaper artwork and icons.
Android Headlines
Twitter may launch an in-house payment system
Twitter might be planning to enter the payments industry. The company’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk recently hinted at this possibility in a Spaces Q&A for advertisers. Musk envisions the social network having its own payment system. It will allow users to link their bank accounts to Twitter and send money to each other.
Android Headlines
Samsung drops the Galaxy Fold to quarterly security updates
Three years ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold to open up a whole new category for smartphones. Foldable smartphones have come a long way since then. Sadly, this also means the original fold is nearing the end of its life. Having received monthly security updates all this while, the company has demoted the first-gen foldable to quarterly updates. Both the 4G LTE and 5G models will now receive security updates less frequently.
Android Headlines
A Material You Google Contacts widget is on the way soon
The Google Contacts application is getting a more user-defined Material You home screen widget. This new widget will make use of the Material You function native to Android 12 and Android 13 along with a larger interface. Previously, users only had the option to create 1×1 widgets (for the contact app), these widgets are just like regular app icons and not interactive.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus 9 phones are getting OxygenOS 13
OnePlus is pushing the latest version of its highly customized Android skin OxygenOS 13 to its older devices. Now, we just got word that the company is pushing OxygenOS 13 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. These two phones were OnePlus’s 2021 flagships. They brought the list specs for...
Android Headlines
New Microsoft Teams feature will make it easier to tag more people
Microsoft Teams is a major video chat platform, and it rivals the likes of Google Meet, Zoom, and other platforms. It’s been adding new features since the beginning of the pandemic. A new addition to Microsoft Teams is the ability to tag everyone in a group. If you’re in...
Android Headlines
At a Glance package delivery alerts rolling out to Pixel 5 & 6
The At a Glance package delivery alerts are coming to older Pixels. Debuted on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last month, the feature is rolling out to at least the past two generations of Google smartphones, i. e. Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. Others may follow in the coming days.
Android Headlines
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A54 5G in early 2023
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A54 5G sooner than expected. That’s based on the fact that the handset has already picked up the 3C certification in China. It hints at an early 2023 launch rather than a few months into the new year. Spotted by Techgoing, the Galaxy A54...
Android Headlines
The ASUS ROG 6 Pro gets a teardown
At this point, surviving the JerryRigEverything durability test should be a rite of passage for smartphones. Unfortunately, the ASUS ROG 6 Pro premium gaming phone did not pass the test. In a new video, Zach Nelson tears down the phone to see why it snapped in half. In case you...
Android Headlines
HONOR confirms a new foldable phone is coming on November 23
A couple of days ago, HONOR confirmed that it will launch a new flagship smartphone on November 23. Well, now the company shared more info. HONOR not only confirmed that the device in question will be a foldable phone, but it also shared its design and name. The HONOR Magic...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10T
Both Google and OnePlus announced some truly compelling phones this year. We’ve already compared several of them, but in this article, we’ll focus on the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10T comparison. The Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful handset Google released this year, and the OnePlus 10T is one of two high-end devices OnePlus is offering. The OnePlus 10T is the more affordable of the two (OnePlus phones), and also the one that launched last. It is also considerably more affordable than the Google Pixel 7 Pro, so keep that in mind.
