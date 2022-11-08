Read full article on original website
Live Updates: UCF 39, FSU 29 - Halftime
Florida State, which opened the season with an 83-74 loss to Stetson at home, hits the road for the first time this season on Friday evening when they travel to face UCF at Addition Financial Arena (9,400) in Orlando, Fla. at 7:00 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-1) and...
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
Top-Seeded Seminoles Open NCAA Tournament with 3-0 Win over FGCU
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State (14-2-3) began its quest for the program's fourth National Championship in women's soccer with a 3-0 win over FGCU (12-6-2) at the Seminole Soccer Complex on Friday night in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament. With the win, FSU remains undefeated...
