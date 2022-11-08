Read full article on original website
Mastriano Has Not Conceded Defeat to Shapiro in Governor’s Race
Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano has not conceded, though the Associated Press has called the race for Democrat Josh Shapiro. WITF’s Rachel McDevitt has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/11/09/no-concession-from-mastriano-in-governors-race-as-shapiro-thanks-voters-for-victory/. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
Midterm Elections in Pennsylvania Faced Only Minimal Issues
Pennsylvania’s midterm elections happened with a noticeable lack of problems Tuesday. WITF’s Anthony Orozco has the details. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/09/pennsylvania-voters-midterm-elections-with-little-or-no-issues/. (Original air-date: 11/10/22)
Josh Shapiro secures Pa. governor's office, beating election-denier Doug Mastriano
Follow live updates and election results here. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro handily won the commonwealth's governorship, besting state Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Shapiro, like many Democrats this cycle, campaigned on protecting the right to an abortion. Both chambers of the Pennsylvania...
Voter behavior and election rules contribute to slower counting in Arizona
Election officials in the swing state of Arizona are still processing and counting hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during this year's midterm elections, leaving the results of key races in limbo. Experts say a combination of Arizona's voting laws and shifting voter behavior are to blame for the long...
Climate Change Prompts PA Farmers to Adapt Crops and Businesses
It's harvest time for many Pennsylvania farmers. But as the climate changes, bringing more risks to the traditional farming schedule, some are looking for ways to make sure their crops survive. That could mean you’ll see different options at your local farm market or new events popping up on farms.
LVHN to Terminate Participation with Aetna Insurance in 2023 | WDIY Local News
Lehigh Valley Health Network is ending its relationship with a major health care insurance provider. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The health network said it is dropping its participation with Aetna insurance. According to LVHN’s website effective Mar. 13, 2023, patients currently covered by Aetna will no longer be...
