ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wdiy.org

Mastriano Has Not Conceded Defeat to Shapiro in Governor’s Race

Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano has not conceded, though the Associated Press has called the race for Democrat Josh Shapiro. WITF’s Rachel McDevitt has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/11/09/no-concession-from-mastriano-in-governors-race-as-shapiro-thanks-voters-for-victory/. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Midterm Elections in Pennsylvania Faced Only Minimal Issues

Pennsylvania’s midterm elections happened with a noticeable lack of problems Tuesday. WITF’s Anthony Orozco has the details. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/09/pennsylvania-voters-midterm-elections-with-little-or-no-issues/. (Original air-date: 11/10/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Climate Change Prompts PA Farmers to Adapt Crops and Businesses

It's harvest time for many Pennsylvania farmers. But as the climate changes, bringing more risks to the traditional farming schedule, some are looking for ways to make sure their crops survive. That could mean you’ll see different options at your local farm market or new events popping up on farms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

LVHN to Terminate Participation with Aetna Insurance in 2023 | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Health Network is ending its relationship with a major health care insurance provider. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The health network said it is dropping its participation with Aetna insurance. According to LVHN’s website effective Mar. 13, 2023, patients currently covered by Aetna will no longer be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy