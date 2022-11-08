Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
thecomeback.com
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Yardbarker
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
NBC Sports
49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Cowboys Pull Out All The Stops To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury
On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore. Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
atozsports.com
One way the Eagles are proving they have an elite defense
The Philadelphia Eagles have been known for most of the year by the way their offense is playing. And why wouldn’t it?. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts, and now one of the best wide receivers in A.J. Brown. Oh, and the best three-way receiving corps in the league.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
atozsports.com
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
