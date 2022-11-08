ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury

On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore. Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

One way the Eagles are proving they have an elite defense

The Philadelphia Eagles have been known for most of the year by the way their offense is playing. And why wouldn’t it?. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts, and now one of the best wide receivers in A.J. Brown. Oh, and the best three-way receiving corps in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy