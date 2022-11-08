ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PRO-MSACTIVE Data Highlights Efficacy, Safety, and Patient-Reported Outcomes of Ocrelizumab in Relapsing MS

More than half of the cohort achieved no evidence of disease activity and few patients showed disability progression after 48 weeks of treatment with ocrelizumab. Findings from the PRO-MSACTIVE study, a phase 4 trial (NCT03589105) tended to mimic current practice, confirmed the treatment benefit of ocrelizumab (Ocrevus; Genentech) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). Safety data was reassuring and consistent with results from previous trials and the known safety profile of ocrelizumab since commercialization.
Ability of Nuedexta to Improve Bulbar Function in Swallowing and Speech in ALS

James Wymer, MD, FAAN, discussed his presentation at the 2022 Annual NEALS meeting on improving speech and swallowing using Neudexta for patients with ALS. At the 2022 Annual Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (NEALS) Consortium Meeting, held November 1-3, in Clearwater Beach, Florida, James Wymer, MD, FAAN, and colleagues presented an up-to-date investigation assessing Nuedexta (Avanir Pharmaceuticals) as a way to improve swallowing and speech, as well as bulbar functions in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1.
Use of Nanoparticles to Combat Neurodegenerative Disease

Available neurodegenerative disease treatments are generally unsafe and ineffective at penetrating the blood-brain barrier, though the use of nanoparticles can provide improved penetration and exert a neuroprotective effect. NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS, including neurodegenerative diseases1, present significant social and economic implications for the millions of people affected worldwide,2,3 with the expectation for...
FDA Refuses to File BrainStorm’s BLA for NurOwn Mesenchymal ALS Therapy

NurOwn, otherwise known as autologous mesenchymal stromal cells secreting neurotrophic factors cells, has demonstrated significant effects on disease progression in less severe forms of ALS. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients...
Music Displays Benefit as a Nonpharmacological Intervention for Improving Sleep in Insomnia

In a meta-analyses review of 10 trials, findings revealed a beneficial effect of listening to music to improve sleep quality for adults with insomnia. In an updated review of randomized controlled trials, music showed to potentially be an effective approach for the improvement of subjective sleep quality for adults with insomnia symptoms.1 The review made it more apparent that listening to music could also be nonpharmacological intervention treatment for improving adults with insomnia as it has been currently used as a sleeping aid.
FDA Accepts NDA for Parkinson Disease Treatment IPX203

IPX203, an oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, the standard treatment for Parkinson disease, demonstrated statistically significant results in improving ON time relative to immediate release CD/LD. According to an announcement by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, the FDA has accepted its new drug application (NDA) for IPX203, a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD)...
Single Dose of AstroRx Transplantation Cells Shown to be Safe for ALS

A phase 1/2a clinical trial resulted in showing that a single dosing of AstroRx was safe and tolerable, at either a low or high dose, for patients with ALS. Recently, in a phase 1/2a, open-label, dose-escalating clinical trial (NCT03482050), results demonstrated a transplantation of a single dose of AstroRx (Kadimastem) cells is safe for patients with ALS.1 These findings provide evidence for assessing the cells in an attempt to compensate for the malfunctioning of the astrocytes of patients with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled, multidose clinical trial for ALS.
Addressing Stigma Improves Care in Chronic Pediatric Neurological Conditions

The Child Neurology Foundation is using community outreach and a new social services network to help children with neurological conditions feel included in contemporary society. NEGATIVE STIGMAS ASSOCIATED with neurological diseases can affect an individual’s quality of life and their willingness to accept their condition, especially children. Clinicians typically encourage...
Preferred Medication and Behavioral Treatment Strategies Identified in Primary Care Patients with Insomnia

Findings from a study on primary care patients with insomnia suggest there are patient preferences for behavioral and medication treatment strategies for sleep health. In a recent study of 200 patients from the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) medical center and a community health clinic, primary care patients had a preference of medication and behavioral strategies on treatments for insomnia.1 Having more of an alignment with the treatment preferences of the patient and the actual method of treatment has the potential to be beneficial as it may increase patient motivation, engagement, and treatment adherence.2.
MS TeamWorks Inspirational Videos for the Multiple Sclerosis Community Reaches Milestone

Contact: Annie Scully, annie.scully@mscare.org, 201-310-9252 MS TeamWorks Inspirational Videos for the Multiple Sclerosis Community Reaches Viewer Milestone Video Series Featuring Diverse Voices of MS Hope and Insight Records More than 200,000 Views. (Hackensack, NJ, October 2022)—The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers’ (CMSC) video series MS TeamWorks, has reached more than...
Common Sleep Disorders and Their Impact on Quality of Life

Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: As you’re seeing patients with sleep and you’re going through those differentials in your head as we all do, there are other causes of sleep issues rather than just plain old insomnia. Are you seeing things like I am, for instance, other types of sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome or—I know we all read about narcolepsy. I do think we have 1 patient in our clinic with narcolepsy—for me, what I see a lot of is obstructive sleep apnea.

