Maryland State

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
Maryland votes to legalize recreational marijuana

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Maryland after voters moved in favor of approving a ballot measure to change the state’s constitution to allow for the possession of small amounts of the drug, according to The Associated Press. With the passage of the ballot measure, adults who are at least 21 years old will be allowed to use and…
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions

-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Elrich declares victory in county executive race

This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89.U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was "a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.The lawmakers, who represent Montgomery County as Hixson did, described her as a "beloved friend and mentor." They noted that Hixson "got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change."Hixson, a Democrat, was the first woman to chair the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee.Hixson served in the House of Delegates from 1976 until 2019.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
