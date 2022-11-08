Read full article on original website
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
WUSA
Wes Moore declared Maryland governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won his bid to be the state's governor, according to the AP. He beat out Republican Dan Cox.
Maryland votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Maryland after voters moved in favor of approving a ballot measure to change the state’s constitution to allow for the possession of small amounts of the drug, according to The Associated Press. With the passage of the ballot measure, adults who are at least 21 years old will be allowed to use and…
WUSA
Dan Cox holds on hope for Maryland governor campaign
Casey Nolen is in Annapolis. The Cox campaign says there's still some hope.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
Towerlight
2022 Maryland Election results: Moore wins governorship; Baltimore County Executive wins reelection
Tuesday’s Gubernatorial election saw many historic wins, with Democrat Wes Moore slated to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Additionally, state Del. Brook Lierman is projected to become the first female comptroller, and former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown is projected to be the state’s first Black attorney general.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich declares victory in county executive race
This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
WBAL Radio
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jeff Warner, according to the Associated Press. The district comprises portions of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County. Ivey served as Prince George's County State's Attorney from 2003-2011. He also served on County Executive...
Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89.U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was "a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.The lawmakers, who represent Montgomery County as Hixson did, described her as a "beloved friend and mentor." They noted that Hixson "got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change."Hixson, a Democrat, was the first woman to chair the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee.Hixson served in the House of Delegates from 1976 until 2019.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
