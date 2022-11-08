If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The goth glam makeup trend has been picking up speed this season, with black eyeliner, smoky shadow and dark lips. It’s a lot like what folks wore in the ’90s but a bit more elevated with different textures and shades. Take Gigi Hadid’s gray lipstick, for example. The supermodel hit up the CFDA Awards last week in all Thom Browne, a faux septum piercing and a gorgeous take on goth glam makeup. “Her villain era,” she wrote on Instagram. Patrick Ta...

20 MINUTES AGO