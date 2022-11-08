Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
iheart.com
Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
GoLocalProv
ELECTION 2022: Winners and Losers
Election night 2022 was a night of surprises — Dan McKee was the mega-winner in Rhode Island sweeping to victory by an unexpected margin. The big night for Republicans in Rhode Island and the expected national red tidal wave never happened. Turnout was expected to be low, and it...
GoLocalProv
McKee Wins Governorship
Governor Dan McKee has won a four-year term as Governor of the State of Rhode Island. With 99% of polling places reporting, McKee had 203,905 votes -- good for 57.8% of the vote and an overwhelming victory over Republican Ashley Kalus who finished with 137,677 votes and 39%. McKee has...
RECAP: Election Day in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
12 News brought you coverage throughout the day on air and online.
iheart.com
RHODE ISLAND ELECTION RESULTS 2022
Listen to our Live Election Coverage on iHeartRadio.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: McKee and Kalus Give Final Words on Election Day
GoLocalProv caught up with Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on the trail on Election Day. Both were asked what they thought it will take to win. And both, unsurprisingly, had very similar answers. “Getting out the vote,” said McKee. “We’re encoring everyone to exercise the privilege.”...
MAP: Here’s where voter turnout was strong – and weak – in RI
See where each city and town stands compared with four years ago.
motifri.com
RI Election 2022 — Magaziner, McKee, cannabis sales win big: Democrats sweep all state general offices
Republican candidates, expected to mount strong challenges in marquee races, went down to defeat against Democratic opponents in RI in the Nov 8 election, although by varying margins. For the seat being vacated by retiring James Langevin (D) in the US House of Representatives for the 2nd congressional district, Allan...
WBUR
Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law
Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Wins Rhode Island General Treasurer Race
Former Central Falls Mayor and Democrat James Diossa has won the general treasurer's office. He will be responsible for managing the approximately $10 billion retirement fund for state. He defeated Republican James Lathrop 54.2% to 45.7% with 99% reporting. Diossa has been under scrutiny after a GoLocal investigative series unveiled...
nrinow.news
Republicans file finance complaint against Jones; Candidate says records prove he had no violation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections alleging that Paul Jones failed to properly account for expenses in his recent campaign finance reports. But Jones, a North Smithfield resident who challenged Rep. Brian Newberry for...
Cicilline wins 7th term in RI’s 1st Congressional District
Democrat David Cicilline has defeated GOP challenger Allen Waters in the race for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, WPRI 12 projects.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Latest Midterm Election Summary
In the Nebraska House of Representatives, Republican Don Bacon wins a fourth term serving the 2nd Congressional District, with 52 per cent of the vote. Democratic challenger Tony Vargas has 48 per cent of the vote. In the Nebraska First Congressional District, Republican Mike Flood, already in the House filling...
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
iheart.com
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
iheart.com
Gov. Edwards Announces Resignation Of DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters
The head of Louisiana's scandal-plagued foster care system is out. Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday he had accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. In a statement, Edwards acknowledged that child welfare agencies nationwide are facing staffing shortages. Walters led a system that...
