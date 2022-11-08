Read full article on original website
Human remains found in Gaston County, police investigating
They found the remains around 11:30 a.m. on Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webb Chapel Road near Cherryville.
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Human remains found in rural Gaston County
This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl.
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
Hunter discovers human remains in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A hunter discovered human remains Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said. Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene. The identification of...
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Gaston County late last month. According to the Belmont Police Department, the attempted robbery happened in the early afternoon on Oct. 31 at the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) located in the 7200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 suspects after man shot in Jamestown, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot twice in Jamestown earlier this month and taken to the hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 1 at 11 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office was told a shooting happened at the B&E Business Center on 3718 Kivett Drive in Jamestown. […]
Forsyth County deputies search for suspect after woman shot and killed in Kernersville
The woman was found dead on Weatherton Drive. Bullet holes were found on the back of the home.
Toddler airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in High Point on East Fairfield Drive, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in High Point on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when they were told a pedestrian was […]
‘Play fighting’ ends with assault in Rowan County, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
Taylorsville man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
Man pleads guilty after woman dies from overdose in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to death by distribution after a woman was found dead in a field in Rockingham County from an apparent overdose Dec. 19, 2021, according to deputies. Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ladawn Edwards of Sparta N.C. was...
Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on US 64 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County. According to the State Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. there was a crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Best Disposal garbage truck in the area of US 64 and Bowers Road. The Hyundai was going […]
Mother Pleads For Answers After Daughter’s Body Is Found Behind East Charlotte Apartment
CHARLOTTE — It’s been nearly three weeks, and Mary McMasters still doesn’t know who shot and killed her beloved daughter. 32-year-old Ahylea Willard traveled from her home in Asheboro, N.C., to Charlotte back on October 22 to have dinner with a friend. Her body was found the next day, in the grass, behind an apartment complex on Snow Lane.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
