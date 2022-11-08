Community members, town officials and veterans gathered in Milton and Colchester today for two ceremonies of honor, remembrance and celebration for Veteran’s Day. On Nov. 11, in front of rows of American flags at Charlebois Trucking and Dick Mazza’s General Store, the Colchester-Milton Rotary held Veterans Day ceremonies featuring various speeches, singing of patriotic songs and the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow award.

