ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKSS KISS 95-7

Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Via Surrogate

WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgH0L_0j2sk7EL00
Photo: Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is announcing the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

The actress and comedian took to Instagram to share the news her daughter via surrogate.

Rebel wrote, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care..."

She went on, "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"

For more on this story, CLICK HERE!

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Khloé Kardashian shares first photos of her baby boy

CNN — Khloé Kardashian is finally giving fans a glimpse at her baby boy. “The Kardashians” star posted the first photos of her son to social media on Sunday, in honor of Halloween. Her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is holding her baby brother, who is wearing a fuzzy Tigger costume. The baby boy, who she also shares with Thompson, was born in July via surrogate.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
TODAY.com

‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard welcomes her 6th child, a baby boy with Down syndrome

Former “Bachelorette” star Emily Maynard and her husband, Tyler Johnson, are now a party of eight. In an Instagram post on Nov. 2, Maynard shared that news that she welcomed her sixth child, a boy named Jones West Johnson, on Aug. 31. Maynard also announced that he has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that often results in distinct physical and intellectual differences.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
HuffPost

Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together

Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility

Kaley Cuoco is showing her support for Jennifer Aniston after the Friends star opened up about her journey with infertility for the first time. In a candid new interview with Allure, Aniston spoke out about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility she was battling.
SheKnows

Andy Cohen Is a Proud Dad Showing off His Hair Skills With Baby Lucy

Babies aren’t known for their patience — or ability to sit still — so even getting them dressed is an accomplishment. But Andy Cohen recently went one step further and did his 6-month-old daughter Lucy’s hair, and she is just too cute for words! In a new Instagram video, the Watch What Happens Live host shared his latest accomplishment: putting Lucy’s hair in a ponytail. “I’m feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo,” he says in the video, referencing the style that looks just like the little girl from The Flinstones. “It’s so easy to do, and it’s fashion!” “With the bow? It’s...
Popculture

Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy