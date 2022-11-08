Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Via Surrogate

Photo: Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is announcing the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

The actress and comedian took to Instagram to share the news her daughter via surrogate.

Rebel wrote, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care..."

She went on, "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"

