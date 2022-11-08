Ryan Seacrest Sells $51 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Photo : Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest has sold his STUNNING Beverly Hills estate for $51 million.

TMZ reports the expansive house used to belong to former daytime talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres.

They also report that Seacrest originally listed the house for sale back in November in 2020 for $85 million, and then re-listed the house at the beginning of 2022 for $69 million.

The house is 9,000 square feet featuring 4 bedrooms, 6 baths a "gourmet chef's kitchen," and a pizza oven according to TMZ.

