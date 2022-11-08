Read full article on original website
Governor's Race Too Close to Call
Governor Laura Kelly has a slim lead to retain the Governor’s seat in the early morning hours. Kelly, a Democrat has a 40% to 47% lead over Republican Derek Schmidt of Montgomery County. In early returns Kelly had a commanding lead but as more and more precincts across the state reported, that margin continued to shrink to just a 17,363 vote margin with 158 prcincts across the state still uncounted.
Kelly Wins Re-Election over Schmidt for Kansas Governor
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been re-elected as governor beating Republican Challenger Derek Schmidt. Kelly received 479,878 votes or 49.2% of the votes while Schmidt received 465,623 votes or 47.7 percent of the votes. The other two party candidates received 30,417 votes combined, which was 3.1% of the votes. In...
Commissioners With Kansas Wildlife and Parks Meet For Last Time This Year
The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its last public meeting of 2022. KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless will provide an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a general discussion period. The meeting will begin at 1 pm on November 17th. There are several items to be discussed...
Bryce Wins State Rep Seat
Republican Ron Bryce has been elected to the Kansas State Legislature. Final numbers show that Bryc e defeated Democrat Greg Wilkinson 74% to 26%. Although the final results weren’t known until early this morning, Bryce says he felt that strong voter turnout would favor his campaign. Bryce, of Coffeyville,...
