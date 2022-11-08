Governor Laura Kelly has a slim lead to retain the Governor’s seat in the early morning hours. Kelly, a Democrat has a 40% to 47% lead over Republican Derek Schmidt of Montgomery County. In early returns Kelly had a commanding lead but as more and more precincts across the state reported, that margin continued to shrink to just a 17,363 vote margin with 158 prcincts across the state still uncounted.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO