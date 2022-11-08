ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor's Race Too Close to Call

Governor Laura Kelly has a slim lead to retain the Governor’s seat in the early morning hours. Kelly, a Democrat has a 40% to 47% lead over Republican Derek Schmidt of Montgomery County. In early returns Kelly had a commanding lead but as more and more precincts across the state reported, that margin continued to shrink to just a 17,363 vote margin with 158 prcincts across the state still uncounted.
Kelly Wins Re-Election over Schmidt for Kansas Governor

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been re-elected as governor beating Republican Challenger Derek Schmidt. Kelly received 479,878 votes or 49.2% of the votes while Schmidt received 465,623 votes or 47.7 percent of the votes. The other two party candidates received 30,417 votes combined, which was 3.1% of the votes. In...
Bryce Wins State Rep Seat

Republican Ron Bryce has been elected to the Kansas State Legislature. Final numbers show that Bryc e defeated Democrat Greg Wilkinson 74% to 26%. Although the final results weren’t known until early this morning, Bryce says he felt that strong voter turnout would favor his campaign. Bryce, of Coffeyville,...
