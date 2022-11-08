Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation
RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Fantastic Fall Festival Happening Saturday in Lakehurst, New Jersey
Looking for something fun to do Saturday with a chance to win fabulous prizes and help a local charity? Then the Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest may be the thing for you this weekend. The Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest happen on Saturday, November...
Second NJ location of ramen restaurant to open in Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD — Having just celebrated its second anniversary in Metuchen, Menya Ramen House is planning on expanding to Bergen County, according to reports. Ridgewood-Glen Rock Patch reported Wednesday that owner Ryan Park said the new location would tentatively be opening in February on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood. A...
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
Allaire Community Farm In Wall, NJ Set A Record Perfect For The Holiday Season
According to NJ1015.com, the Jersey Shore is about to be part of another world record. Could it be the world's longest boardwalk? Or what about the world's largest slice of pizza?! How cool would that be!. But these guesses are not even close. This new record is being set at...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
New York man tried getting a loaded gun by security at a New Jersey Airport
A New York man who tried getting a stolen and loaded gun through security at Newark Liberty International Airport will spend the next three plus years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Desmond Herring, 48, of Newburgh, New York had his carry-on bag inspected by TSA at Newark...
Where Is Everyone?
You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
Salute to Our Armed Forces Family On This Veterans Day in Ocean County, NJ
Friday, November 11th is Veterans Day 2022. It is a day to honor our military families and the sacrifices they made to serve our nation and protect our nation and provide us with the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. This Veterans Day I bring to you a local military author...
This New Jersey Restaurant Ranked in America’s Best Restaurants of 2022
As 2022 starts to wind down we are beginning to see the "best of" lists become popular. This article will focus on the "best" restaurants in America for 2022. The eateries stood out as great places to dine and the list included restaurants from all over the country. According to...
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
NJ election officials get court order to check machines for ‘stuck’ ballots
A Superior Court judge granted Mercer County elections officials permission to open up all the voting machines to make sure no ballots are “stuck” inside the emergency slots utilized to collect completed ballots on Election Day. Superintendent of Elections Nathanial Walker made the request so the machines could...
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey
We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Small boat swamped off Manasquan, NJ beach in fog last week
You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey. Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water. It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in...
Trenton, NJ man murdered girlfriend, hid her remains, officials say
Having already been charged with moving and concealing his girlfriend's remains, a Trenton man is now accused of being the one who caused her death. Alton Eubanks, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Corrine Daniels, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Became a murderer after NJ COVID release: Killer blows kiss to victim’s family
An Asbury Park man who had been released from prison early during the pandemic before going on to kill his two lovers in a New Hampshire hotel room last year taunted relatives during his sentencing. Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Nathan Cashman, 28,...
