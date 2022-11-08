Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center holds grand opening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday. Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor […]
City of Rochester’s Buy-the-Block program application deadline coming up on Nov. 15
While the program is providing an important step in homeownership, it also helps assists folks with wealth building according to Wheeler.
wxxinews.org
People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9
It's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:. Maribeth Weed, administrator at Community Food Cupboard of Rochester.
wxxinews.org
Developers eye $45M renovation of Rochester's Midtown Manor
Developers are eying a massive overhaul of one of downtown’s largest residential towers. Midtown Manor rises 21 stories on East Broad Street adjacent to the recently renovated Park Square, formerly Manhattan Square Apartments. The building has 200 studio and one-bedroom units. All are affordable. But the high rise is...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 11, 2022
First hour: How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9. Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
Kucko’s Camera: Gingerbread houses at the George Eastman Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko takes his camera, and his sweet tooth, to the George Eastman Museum for a sneak peek at this year’s Sweet Creations gingerbread display.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Latest toys inducted into ‘National Toy Hall of Fame’
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honorees include an object dating to ancient times, a line of muscle-bound action figures and an iconic art set whose medium is colorful pegs. The hall on Thursday announced the top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
There are many costs and fees associated with buying a home, which can be a challenge for first-time buyers who may not have a lot of money saved up. However, there are national, state, and local programs and grants available to help with the cost of purchasing a home.
websterontheweb.com
White Christmas is now “Webster’s Winter Wonderland”
The Village of Webster’s White Christmas celebration is taking on a new name and a new ’round-the-world theme this year. The day-long event, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 3, has been re-christened “Webster’s Winter Wonderland.” The Webster Business Improvement District (BID), which organizes the festival every year, has been working hard with the Webster CSD and the Webster PTSA to add a multicultural flavor to the very popular annual event.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
NYS Music
Billy Strings Electrifies Rochester
Bursting onto the scene in 2017, Billy Strings has been selling out arenas big and small, bringing his bluegrass vibes to Rochester on November 9. Playing to a full house of denim, flannel, and tye-dye wearing fans, Strings and his ensemble gave the Blue Cross Arena a solid set of progressive roots-rock that went on for nearly three hours.
thecentersquare.com
Rochester joins growing ranks of cities offering guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – A city in New York plans to use $2.2 million of its federal emergency COVID-19 funding on a guaranteed basic income plan following a growing national trend. Starting next year, Rochester will offer 175 people $500 a month for one year. In the second year...
New Small Business Grants Available In New York State
Officials in the Empire State are adding new ways to support New York businesses impacted negatively by the pandemic and inflation. Many small to mid-sized businesses thought New York had suffered because of the long-term impacts of the pandemic, inflation's effect on people's ability to spend, and a worker shortage. Because of these, along with other factors, New York State is looking to do something that may help boost the bottom line for many entrepreneurs and businesses.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
University of Rochester
University of Rochester establishes Department of Black Studies
President Sarah Mangelsdorf says Rochester embraces Black issues as subjects of academic study. The University of Rochester’s Board of Trustees approved the creation of a Department of Black Studies in Arts, Sciences & Engineering. The new academic department will work in close collaboration with the University’s Frederick Douglass Institute for African and African-American Studies, which was established in 1986.
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Comments / 0