Miramar, FL

This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed

The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
MIRAMAR, FL
Kimone’s Cake Art Studio will offer sweet treats at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

This November 13, Kimone Ferguson will make the jump from festival attendee to festival vendor at the 20th Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Miramar, Florida. The festival completes a homecoming for Ferguson, allowing her to pay homage to her Jamaican roots. “I grew up watching my Jamaican grandmother do what she does best as far as providing delicious meals for the family,” she explains.
MIRAMAR, FL
21st annual Miami short Film Festival features cinema from around the world

Miami’s 21st annual short film festival will be held Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022, at three well-known venues – Deering Estate, Miami Beach Bandshell, and O Cinema South Beach, formerly Miami Beach Cinematheque. “I am very excited for this year’s Miami short Film Festival,” said...
MIAMI, FL
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

