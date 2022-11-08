ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Arnold Clark Cup to provide England ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZ9qy_0j2shW0E00

England will play Italy , South Korea and Belgium when they host a second Arnold Clark Cup in February.

The European champions are set to face South Korea first at Stadium MK on February 16, then the Italians at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue three days later and Belgium at Ashton Gate another three days after that.

The inaugural edition of the round-robin tournament in February this year saw England draw 1-1 with Canada at the Riverside Stadium and 0-0 with Spain at Carrow Road before securing the trophy with a 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux.

The Lionesses, who conclude their 2022 fixtures with friendlies in Spain against Japan on Friday and Norway next Tuesday, also have a match at Wembley against Brazil scheduled for April 6 in the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Boss Sarina Wiegman said: “Winning the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup was a big achievement and gave us momentum and confidence heading into the Euros. It’s great to have the opportunity to defend this title in front of our fans.

“Everything we now do is about being ready for the World Cup. Facing three different good opposition, each with a different style of play, and playing three matches in 10 days is the perfect preparation for the challenges that await us this summer.

“We hope these games excite the fans and they continue to give us such amazing support.”

Wiegman’s side have been drawn in World Cup Group D along with Denmark, China and a winner from the play-offs taking place in February. Italy and South Korea will also be at the tournament, but Belgium failed to qualify.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australia edge out New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Australia held off a valiant effort from New Zealand to reach the World Cup final courtesy of a thrilling 16-14 victory in Leeds.The lead changed hands four times in an action-packed semi-final decorated by an enthralling cocktail of brutal hits mixed with skilful tries to satisfy the appetite of the purist.The Kiwis, urged on the vast majority of the 28,113 crowd at Elland Road, looked the better side for long periods but were eventually edged out by the Kangaroos, who will take on England or Samoa at Old Trafford next Saturday looking for a ninth win in the last 10...
The Independent

Harry Kane will have a ‘fantastic’ World Cup, insists Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has played down concerns over the fitness levels of England captain Harry Kane and backed the forward to enjoy a “fantastic” World Cup.The Tottenham striker was withdrawn after an hour of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and his club manager revealed afterwards the 29-year-old had been struggling with fatigue in a training session the day before the 2-0 loss.Kane started his 21st consecutive match for Spurs this season at the City Ground and 12 of those have occurred during a packed six-week schedule but there will be one final domestic fixture for him to focus on...
The Independent

Australia will be better for tough semi-final test – Mal Meninga

Australia coach Mal Meninga fired a warning that the Kangaroos can get even better after they edged New Zealand 16-14 in a classic Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Elland Road.The double defending champions twice battled back from behind to reach next week’s final at Old Trafford, where they will take on the winners of Sunday’s showdown between England and Samoa.“We haven’t had a match like that for a number of years and I felt that in my experience that was one of the best Test matches I’ve been involved in,” said the vastly experienced Meninga.🇦🇺 Australia just don't lose...
The Independent

Kevin Magnussen claims shock pole position in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.OH MY WORD 😱😱😱😱POLE POSITION KEVIN MAGNUSSEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/NilZC8Xacb— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 11, 2022Russell beached his Mercedes...
The Independent

No surprise Bukayo Saka is targeted by opponents – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has warned Bukayo Saka he will only become a bigger target the more he improves and has called on his Arsenal team-mates to do more to shield him.Saka will head to the World Cup with England next week having once again shone for Arsenal this season, scoring four goals and assisting six as the Gunners sit top of the Premier League heading into the final round of fixtures before the break.There has also been an increase in attention Saka receives from opposing players and Arteta has previously spoken about how he believes the 21-year-old needs better protection from...
The Independent

Six leading national figures named as members of the Order of Merit

Television presenter and author Baroness Floella Benjamin is among six leading figures chosen by the late Queen to become members of the Order of Merit and appointed by the King.Among the distinguished group are a molecular biologist and a geneticist both recipients of the Noble Prize, an award-winning architect, a former nurse who led the way in sickle cell treatment and a leading historian.The Order of Merit was created in 1902 by Edward VII to honour leaders in the arts, sciences, culture and military.Appointments to the Order are in the Sovereign’s personal gift and the six were chosen by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp not worrying about Liverpool ownership until it is ‘not positive’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not worry about any change to the club’s ownership until things are “not positive”.The 55-year-old stressed his continued commitment – he is contracted until 2026 – on Wednesday after it emerged Fenway Sports Group was looking at new investment and had not ruled out the possibility of a sale.On Friday the Boston Globe, the newspaper belonging to principal owner John W Henry, reported FSG president Mike Gordon and the main link between the America-based group and Merseyside was transferring some of his job responsibilities to the Reds’ chief executive Billy Hogan.Klopp has always...
The Independent

Lopetegui loves Led Zep and Enrique scoots in – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.FootballA Whole Lotta Love from Wolves’ new boss for one of the club’s most famous fans.Julen Lopetegui revealing his love for a Wolves legend on day one. 💛🎶 pic.twitter.com/hcnybTuTHa— Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2022That’s one way to get to the press conference!😍 ¡¡ES HOYYYY!! ¡¡ES HOYYYYY!!A partir de las 12:30 (🔴Directo en https://t.co/FZyN4FHlQD y redes @Sefutbol), @LUISENRIQUE21 dará a conocer #LaListaDeTodos para el Mundial.☀️ ¿Cómo habéis arrancado el día?...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola believes he can never replicate what he has at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola feels he is unlikely to find a better club to manage than Manchester City.The inspirational Catalan is in the final year of his contract as City boss and has consistently brushed off questions over whether he might extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.Yet the 51-year-old was similarly relaxed about both of his previous two renewals and he maintains a decision will be made when the time is right.Stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so.Pep GuardiolaGuardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking over at City in 2016.By...
The Independent

Scottish singer-songwriter Rab Noakes dies aged 75

Scottish singer-songwriter Rab Noakes has died aged 75.Noakes died in hospital on Friday after a career spanning well over half a century, with more than 20 albums to his name.First playing professionally in 1967, he went on to be a founding member of folk rock band Stealers Wheel and performed at festivals such as Celtic Connections.In tears at the news of Rab Noakes’ death. Known and loved this generous, talented, open-hearted man since I was 14, never known a kinder soul. Or a better guitarist. Here’s on if my favourites: https://t.co/Mhc7ko4WMF— Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) November 11, 2022Val McDermid, the best-selling...
The Independent

New TV guidelines make it mandatory for channels to air 30 minutes of ‘national interest’ content

India’s government has directed television channels to broadcast mandatory content in “national interest” for thirty minutes every day in new guidelines released on Wednesday.Under the “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022”, released by the federal ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), at least 30 minutes are to be dedicated to telecast content pertaining to “public service and national interest”.The guidelines state that the directives have been issued as “airwaves/frequencies are public property and need to be used in the best interest of the society”.The minimum period of thirty minutes is to be used to...
The Independent

UK weather: Early signs of snow as Met Office forecast shows colder nights on the way

Snow could begin falling in parts of northern England and Scotland toward the end of next week, according to forecasts.The Met Office said the first smatterings could be seen in the Scottish highlands and higher ground as temperatures start to drop, though the weather experts downplayed reports of ‘polar blasts’. Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said current mild conditions are expected to last for at least another five days before the weather turns more unsettled, bringing strong winds and rain.The current forecast is for temperatures to drop below 10C in northern parts of the country by Monday evening, with nighttime...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy