ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up

By Jesse Bedayn and James Anderson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYVXc_0j2shOBe00

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district highlight the Republican party’s bid in Colorado to equalize — or even reverse — Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the lower chamber of Congress.

From the get-go, Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in assailing what she calls “the Biden regime” and inflation, crime, dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policies under President Joe Biden’s watch. Her prospects in the mostly rural, energy-rich 3rd Congressional District that’s bigger than Pennsylvania were boosted by redistricting that made the western and southern Colorado district more Republican.

Boebert’s challenger, conservative Democrat and former Aspen city councilman Adam Frisch, contends the Donald Trump-aligned Boebert has sacrificed her district’s interests for what he calls unrelenting and divisive “angertainment.” He points to Boebert’s rhetoric on social media and sympathetic news outlets that accuses Biden and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of seeking to destroy the soul of the nation.

Frisch vows, if elected, to join the bipartisan “Problem Solvers Caucus” in Congress, a sharp turn from Boebert’s repudiation of across-the-aisle census building.

Colorado’s GOP also hopes to pick up another seat in the new 8th Congressional District, created by redistricting from the state’s population growth. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a former Weld County commissioner, pledges to get tough on crime, unleash the district’s oil and gas industry and rein in government spending. She once supported a blanket ban on abortion but now says she’d respect exceptions if the mother’s life is in danger.

Kirkmeyer faces Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician and defender of abortion rights who voted for police accountability after the George Floyd protests. Caraveo hopes her cultural lineage as the child of Mexican immigrants will attract support in a swing district where Latinos comprise nearly 40% of voters. The district stretching north of Denver to include Greeley is a mix of rapid metro expansion and agriculture and sits on one of the nation’s top oil and natural gas producing fields.

Republican Erik Aadland, an oil and gas industry veteran, faces liberal state Sen. Brittany Pettersen in suburban Denver’s 7th district. The seat is being vacated by eight-term Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter. Aadland received backlash after a video leaked of him questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck in eastern Colorado and eight-term Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn in El Paso County faced little opposition.

Among Democrats , Denver Rep. Diana Degette, seeking a 14th term, and Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse were heavily favored.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Comments / 4

Related
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race

The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
DENVER, CO
nbc16.com

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

2022 Election Results: How Colorado Voted on Key Races and Ballot Measures

It seems like every general election gets billed by political pundits as the “most important” of our lifetimes. But the stakes of this year’s midterms are truly high: Control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate both hang in the balance—as does the Democrats’ universal hold on all of Colorado’s statewide elected offices.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Democrats will keep their majority in the Colorado state Senate, blocking GOP foothold at Capitol

Democrats blocked Republicans from gaining a foothold of power in the state Capitol on Tuesday by holding onto their majority in the Colorado Senate. The Colorado House will also remain in Democrats’ possession after Election Day, as expected, meaning that, along with Gov. Jared Polis’ reelection victory, the party will be able to move forward with its policy agenda unimpeded by the GOP for at least two more years.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Thousands of Colorado ballots are rejected every year. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.

Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Lauren Boebert’s reelection race is too close to call

Hardline conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected reelection race, with her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, holding a small lead all evening. Boebert went into the race in a strong position. Redistricting solidified the 3rd congressional district’s red lean, with a 9-point advantage for Republicans. And unlike most of the Colorado delegation, she had the advantage of national name recognition and about $2 million in campaign cash.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy