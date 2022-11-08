ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

College Football Games on TV Today (Tuesday, Nov. 8)

By Mark Ross
 3 days ago

Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

Brett Gabbert and Miami (Ohio) will host archrival Ohio as part of a three-pack of MAC games on Tuesday night.

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season kicks off with a tripleheader on Tuesday, Nov. 8. MACtion is back and this week's opening slate features one of the conference's top rivalry games as well as a critical West Division matchup.

So if you're wondering " What college football games are on today? " know this: There are three involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

College Football Games on TV Today

Eastern Michigan at Akron , 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

All that's standing between Eastern Michigan and another bowl berth is an Akron team that's lost eight in a row. Sure sounds like advantage Eagles, but this is the MAC.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio) , 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

It's the "Battle of the Bricks" as these in-state rivals meet for the 98th time. Miami holds the series advantage but Ohio is playing for more than just in-state bragging rights. The Bobcats are part of a four-way tie for first in the MAC East Division.

Ball State at Toledo , 8 p.m. on ESPN, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The night ends with a battle for first place in the MAC West. Toledo has the advantage and is undefeated at home this season but Ball State is just a game behind and feature's the conference's top rusher in Carson Steele.

How to Watch College Football This Season
fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

