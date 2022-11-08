Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
KRAKEN CLAIM GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM OTTAWA; VEGAS PLACES NETMINDER ON THE WIRE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Seattle Kraken have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. The Uppsala (Sweden) native was claimed off waivers by Ottawa from Seattle just before the start of the 2022-23 season, due to Cam Talbot being injured. In one game this season, the 31-year-old has one win, a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks Could Make Moves To Shake Up The Roster
As the season is over a month old, so many storylines are writing themselves. Some teams are off to a hot start, such as the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. But some teams are searching for answers. One team searching for answers is the 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks. As the team is not off to the best start, Jim Rutherford could shuffle the deck.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 9th – Including Vancouver Canucks vs Montreal Canadiens
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vancouver Canucks vs Montreal Canadiens.
lastwordonsports.com
Columbus Blue Jackets Star Defenceman Out For Season
With the Columbus Blue Jackets season already in the gutter, this piece of news is a crushing blow. Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season. After suffering a separated shoulder and a torn labrum, he will be out of the lineup leaving a glaring hole on the back end.
lastwordonsports.com
Tampa Bay Lightning Powerplay Struggles Against Oilers
The Tampa Bay Lightning went zero for five against the Edmonton Oilers on the power play. Additionally, they allowed a short-handed goal on top of that. Losing the game 3-2, by one goal, makes that fact an even more difficult pill to swallow. What happened in this game that made this power play so unsuccessful?
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Forward Suspended
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended two games. This announcement was made early Wednesday evening. It is the first career suspension for the 18-year-old forward. Juraj Slafkovsky Suspended Two Games. The Slovakian forward boarded Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 10th Including Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Chicago Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings. Be sure to check out our predictions for the early games.
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word on Sens Podcast: Ottawa Senators for Sale, Jersey Retirement, and Meltdown on Ice
Last Word on Hockey presents The Last Word on Sens Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week Alex Metzger will share his thoughts on the news of the week. This news will generally relate to the Ottawa Senators. He will also have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some Ottawa news, analysis, and discussion.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Prospect Duran Off to Hot Start in 2022-23
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was one that any player drafted that year will never forget. It was a draft that was not conducted in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held remotely. The Boston Bruins did not have a first-round pick that season as before the COVID-19 shutdown, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney sent the pick along with John Moore and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks, and Ondrej Kase was sent to Boston.
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
Comments / 0