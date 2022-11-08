Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Friday, November 11th, 2022
Democrat Rob Sand appears to have been narrowly reelected to a second term as Iowa state auditor. State officials say they have started the process of overhauling Iowa’s child welfare system. Plus, Iowa agriculture officials are canceling live bird exhibitions again this year.
KCRG.com
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
bleedingheartland.com
Lessons of 2022: Iowa's a red state—for now
First in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. The red wave many pundits expected on November 8 didn't materialize in most of the country. But it certainly crashed over Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds was re-elected by a massive 225,000 vote, 19-point margin, according...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
KCRG.com
Public Measure 1, putting gun protections in Iowa state constitution, passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law. The language of the amendment that was approved by voters reads:. Article I...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
iowapublicradio.org
Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
It was a good Election night for Republicans in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley were re-elected. Democrat Cindy Axne is trailing Republican challenger Zach Nunn in Iowa’s 3rd congressional district and the AP has not declared a winner. Plus, Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution.
KCCI.com
Brenna Bird wins Iowa attorney general race over longtime AG Tom Miller
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird will become Iowa's next attorney general. If you don't see results above, click here. Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird to concede the race late Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Results show Bird has received 50.8%...
KCRG.com
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations
Anyone with information should call police. Avian flu forces state to cancel live bird exhibits. Three cases of the virus were discovered in the state over the last 2 weeks impacting millions of birds. Farm and restaurant interest groups advocate for immigration reform. Updated: 2 hours ago. After passing the...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
iowapublicradio.org
Takeaways and surprises from the 2022 midterms
Political analysists join this episode of River to River to discuss the 2022 midterm election results, including Iowa's red wave and how it does and doesn't reflect what is happening in other parts of the country. Guests:. Peter Hanson | associate professor of political science, director of the Grinnell College...
Iowa voters approve gun rights amendment
Iowa voters have approved a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that will more firmly entrenched gun owners’ rights, according to the Associated Press.
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
Comments / 0