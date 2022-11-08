ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hanford Sentinel

Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco

Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign funded by tobacco giants, including R.J....
