Husband Beautifully Demonstrates Exactly What You Should Do If Your Wife Mentions She Wants a Bookshelf

By Isabell Rivera
 3 days ago

He know what’s up.

There is some truth to the saying "happy wife - happy life," especially being married for a long time. This husband knows what's up and that's why he surprised his wife with a bedroom makeover. And when your wife nicely asks you to build something, you politely nod your head as a "yes."

TikToker and DIY wizard Zachary Thomas ( @ravenwoodstudio ) knows exactly what his wife wants, as he shares in his video.

His body language is priceless and the chosen music for this video is quite fitting.

As you can see, his wife wants a new bookshelf in the living room, so he creates a frame with wood slats, paints them black, installs it on the wall and places blank wood planks on the frame and there goes a new floating bookshelf.

That simple.

It gives me some rustic-industrial vibes, although simple. It also creates a nice contrast with the black and plain wood.

According to the comments section, TikTok loved it as well.

One TikToker commented,

"Careful bro...you don't want to show all the skills or else your wife will start looking around the house thinking..."

Would she though?

I guess if my husband was handy and can work with wood, I might ask him to give me a magical closet like in the movie Overboard with Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn. I certainly see the benefits of being married to someone as skilled as Zachary.

