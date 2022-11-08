ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Couple Makes a Levitating Bed and It Is So Cool

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6nSF_0j2se7jH00

We want one!

Our beds are our place of comfort, to rest after a long day of work, wake up early and snuggle our loved ones in, and host all of our kiddos and pets . Since our beds are such a magical place they should reflect that in their design, the textiles used on them, materials that make you feel comfortable, or bed frames that reflect your personal style.

Family oriented TikToker @thefallbackup posted a video showcasing quite a unique bed frame that doesn't even show off the bed frame… but its appearance is one of the coolest we have seen by far.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

This bed is oh so dreamy. The frame is hidden and it looks as if the bed is levitating, with this kind of craftsmanship skill we are left wondering how did he do it? In the video they include a very brief breakdown of how they made the frame of the bed , starting with a sturdy square box, smaller in dimensions. On top of that they made a frame out of 2x4’s that is the dimensions of the bed- the structure that holds the bed's weight and distributes it. After the mattress is added on the couple attaches what looks like light strips around the base of the bed that illuminate off the floor.

In a second video the couple show off the sturdiness of the bed frame, they jump onto it, roll around on it, dangle off the edge, and even do a front flip on it! Needless to say this is one strong bed that is surely a showstopper in the house.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
544
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy