United Airlines Will Restore Hot Towels To Premium Cabins
United Airlines will bring back hot towels on select premium cabin flights starting next month. It’s a small addition, but an important one and another small step toward the full return of the pre-pandemic soft product. Hot Towels Return To United Airlines. There are few things more refreshing on...
Skymark Airlines of Japan to add up to 12 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
Skymark Airlines of Japan is modernising its fleet, with plans to add up to 12 Boeing 737 MAX to join its operation. Skymark Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft – Rendering, The Boeing Company. The carrier intends to order four airplanes including the 737-8 and 737-10 variants with options for...
Norse Atlantic Airways lines up its Summer 2023 operation
Norse Atlantic Airways has announced its Summer 2023 operation, with the first routes announced. The airline has confirmed the following, with lead-in pricing too. Oslo to New York JFK, three times a week, from NOK 2299 one way in economy class, including taxes. Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, twice a week,...
I Got My United Silver Status Match From Bilt Rewards. Now What?
As part of this month’s Rent Day promotion from Bilt Rewards, they offered all members complimentary United MileagePlus® Premier® status. Everyone was eligible for Silver status and those elite Bilt Rewards members were given Gold status (It was also rumored that if you already had Silver status, you’d also be bumped to Gold).
Do Winners of Awards Influence Your Travel Decisions?
They seem to be everywhere: award ceremonies for frequent travel loyalty programs, airports, airlines, lodging companies, cruise lines, cities, rental car companies, and just about anything else which has any ancillary connection to travel — and the winners proudly announce their accomplishments to the world through advertising and public relations…
United Airlines CEO Banking On Future Government Bailouts, But Only For The Strong
In a message to employees thanking them for a resilient third quarter and charting the long-term vision of the company, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby offered an interesting insight into how he views the future of government bailouts in times of crisis. United Airlines CEO Assumes Future Bailouts Will Occur,...
