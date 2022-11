How Much Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State

What is considered middle class? It takes more money than you might think to reach this income tier , and it differs depending upon which state you live in. Pew Research Center defines middle-class or middle-income households as those with incomes that are two-thirds (66.6%) to double (200%) the U.S. median household income of $70,784. According to this formula, Pew determined that middle-class Americans have incomes ranging from approximately $37,638 to $379,038, depending on the size of the household.

Using these criteria, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns in every state. Find out if you live in one of the best or worst states for the middle class.

Alabama

2-person family middle-class income range : $41,941 to $125,836

: $41,941 to $125,836 3-person family middle-class income range : $47,783 to $143,364

: $47,783 to $143,364 4-person family middle-class income range : $58,424 to $175,290

Alaska

2-person family middle-class income range : $55,506 to $166,536

: $55,506 to $166,536 3-person family middle-class income range : $69,766 to $209,318

: $69,766 to $209,318 4-person family middle-class income range : $74,721 to $224,184

Arizona

2-person family middle-class income range : $49,530 to $148,606

: $49,530 to $148,606 3-person family middle-class income range : $55,668 to $167,020

: $55,668 to $167,020 4-person family middle-class income range : $64,278 to $192,852

Arkansas

2-person family middle-class income range : $39,399 to $118,210

: $39,399 to $118,210 3-person family middle-class income range : $45,967 to $137,914

: $45,967 to $137,914 4-person family middle-class income range : $53,104 to $159,328

California

2-person family middle-class income range : $57,508 to $172,542

: $57,508 to $172,542 3-person family middle-class income range : $64,674 to $194,042

: $64,674 to $194,042 4-person family middle-class income range : $75,736 to $227,230

Colorado

2-person family middle-class income range : $60,711 to $182,152

: $60,711 to $182,152 3-person family middle-class income range : $70,252 to $210,776

: $70,252 to $210,776 4-person family middle-class income range : $82,796 to $248,412

Connecticut

2-person family middle-class income range : $62,115 to $186,364

: $62,115 to $186,364 3-person family middle-class income range : $75,273 to $225,842

: $75,273 to $225,842 4-person family middle-class income range : $88,011 to $264,060

Delaware

2-person family middle-class income range : $51,336 to $154,022

: $51,336 to $154,022 3-person family middle-class income range : $63,942 to $191,844

: $63,942 to $191,844 4-person family middle-class income range : $75,860 to $227,602

Florida

2-person family middle-class income range : $45,754 to $137,276

: $45,754 to $137,276 3-person family middle-class income range : $51,473 to $154,434

: $51,473 to $154,434 4-person family middle-class income range : $62,014 to $186,062

Georgia

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,638 to $142,928

: $47,638 to $142,928 3-person family middle-class income range : $54,155 to $162,482

: $54,155 to $162,482 4-person family middle-class income range : $63,966 to $191,918

Hawaii

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,638 to $142,928

: $47,638 to $142,928 3-person family middle-class income range : $54,155 to $162,482

: $54,155 to $162,482 4-person family middle-class income range : $63,966 to $191,918

Idaho

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,969 to $143,920

: $47,969 to $143,920 3-person family middle-class income range : $54,289 to $162,884

: $54,289 to $162,884 4-person family middle-class income range : $60,000 to $180,018

Illinois

2-person family middle-class income range : $52,396 to $157,204

: $52,396 to $157,204 3-person family middle-class income range : $62,925 to $188,794

: $62,925 to $188,794 4-person family middle-class income range : $75,478 to $226,456

Indiana

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,768 to $140,318

: $46,768 to $140,318 3-person family middle-class income range : $55,425 to $166,292

: $55,425 to $166,292 4-person family middle-class income range : $63,328 to $190,004

Iowa

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,210 to $150,646

: $50,210 to $150,646 3-person family middle-class income range : $59,091 to $177,290

: $59,091 to $177,290 4-person family middle-class income range : $71,176 to $213,550

Kansas

2-person family middle-class income range : $49,224 to $147,686

: $49,224 to $147,686 3-person family middle-class income range : $54,481 to $163,460

: $54,481 to $163,460 4-person family middle-class income range : $69,838 to $209,534

Kentucky

2-person family middle-class income range : $41,293 to $123,890

: $41,293 to $123,890 3-person family middle-class income range : $46,723 to $140,182

: $46,723 to $140,182 4-person family middle-class income range : $58,595 to $175,804

Louisiana

2-person family middle-class income range : $39,971 to $119,926

: $39,971 to $119,926 3-person family middle-class income range : $45,299 to $135,910

: $45,299 to $135,910 4-person family middle-class income range : $56,392 to $169,192

Maine

2-person family middle-class income range : $48,768 to $146,318

: $48,768 to $146,318 3-person family middle-class income range : $58,962 to $176,904

: $58,962 to $176,904 4-person family middle-class income range : $73,523 to $220,590

Maryland

2-person family middle-class income range : $63,624 to $190,890

: $63,624 to $190,890 3-person family middle-class income range : $75,537 to $226,634

: $75,537 to $226,634 4-person family middle-class income range : $93,577 to $280,758

Massachusetts

2-person family middle-class income range : $62,051to $186,172

: $62,051to $186,172 3-person family middle-class income range : $78,491 to $235,498

: $78,491 to $235,498 4-person family middle-class income range : $100,248 to $300,774

Michigan

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,521 to $139,578

: $46,521 to $139,578 3-person family middle-class income range : $57,939 to $173,834

: $57,939 to $173,834 4-person family middle-class income range : $68,884 to $206,672

Minnesota

2-person family middle-class income range : $56,132 to $168,414

: $56,132 to $168,414 3-person family middle-class income range : $70,526 to $211,600

: $70,526 to $211,600 4-person family middle-class income range : $87,226 to $261,704

Mississippi

2-person family middle-class income range : $37,638 to $112,924

: $37,638 to $112,924 3-person family middle-class income range : $43,791 to $131,386

: $43,791 to $131,386 4-person family middle-class income range : $53,433 to $160,316

Missouri

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,461 to $139,398

: $46,461 to $139,398 3-person family middle-class income range : $55,249 to $165,764

: $55,249 to $165,764 4-person family middle-class income range : $67,462 to $202,406

Montana

2-person family middle-class income range : $48,063 to $144,204

: $48,063 to $144,204 3-person family middle-class income range : $51,857 to $155,586

: $51,857 to $155,586 4-person family middle-class income range : $67,546 to $202,658

Nebraska

2-person family middle-class income range : $51,715 to $155,162

: $51,715 to $155,162 3-person family middle-class income range : $61,625 to $184,894

: $61,625 to $184,894 4-person family middle-class income range : $71,145 to $213,456

Nevada

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,897 to $140,706

: $46,897 to $140,706 3-person family middle-class income range : $53,461 to $160,400

: $53,461 to $160,400 4-person family middle-class income range : $59,221 to $177,680

New Hampshire

2-person family middle-class income range : $60,639 to $181,936

: $60,639 to $181,936 3-person family middle-class income range : $84,487 to $253,486

: $84,487 to $253,486 4-person family middle-class income range : $93,535 to $280,634

New Jersey

2-person family middle-class income range : $61,138 to $183,432

: $61,138 to $183,432 3-person family middle-class income range : $75,632 to $226,920

: $75,632 to $226,920 4-person family middle-class income range : $95,982 to $287,974

New Mexico

2-person family middle-class income range : $42,716 to $128,160

: $42,716 to $128,160 3-person family middle-class income range : $43,996 to $132,002

: $43,996 to $132,002 4-person family middle-class income range : $50,679 to $152,052

New York

2-person family middle-class income range : $52,437 to $157,326

: $52,437 to $157,326 3-person family middle-class income range : $63,846 to $191,558

: $63,846 to $191,558 4-person family middle-class income range : $77,871 to $233,636

North Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,197 to $138,606

: $46,197 to $138,606 3-person family middle-class income range : $53,925 to $161,790

: $53,925 to $161,790 4-person family middle-class income range: $66,120 to $198,380

North Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range : $55,579 to $166,754

: $55,579 to $166,754 3-person family middle-class income range : $57,548 to $172,662

: $57,548 to $172,662 4-person family middle-class income range : $76,712 to $230,160

Ohio

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,989 to $140,980

: $46,989 to $140,980 3-person family middle-class income range : $56,112 to $168,352

: $56,112 to $168,352 4-person family middle-class income range : $67,931 to $203,814

Oklahoma

2-person family middle-class income range : $42,700 to $128,112

: $42,700 to $128,112 3-person family middle-class income range : $47,627 to $142,896

: $47,627 to $142,896 4-person family middle-class income range : $55,575 to $166,742

Oregon

2-person family middle-class income range : $52,103 to $156,326

: $52,103 to $156,326 3-person family middle-class income range : $62,948 to $188,864

: $62,948 to $188,864 4-person family middle-class income range : $73,135 to $219,426

Pennsylvania

2-person family middle-class income range : $49,574 to $148,738

: $49,574 to $148,738 3-person family middle-class income range : $62,268 to $186,824

: $62,268 to $186,824 4-person family middle-class income range : $75,350 to $226,074

Rhode Island

2-person family middle-class income range : $55,670 to $167,026

: $55,670 to $167,026 3-person family middle-class income range : $67,593 to $202,798

: $67,593 to $202,798 4-person family middle-class income range : $80,313 to $240,962

South Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range : $44,696 to $134,100

: $44,696 to $134,100 3-person family middle-class income range : $50,682 to $152,060

: $50,682 to $152,060 4-person family middle-class income range : $62,096 to $186,308

South Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,635 to $151,920

: $50,635 to $151,920 3-person family middle-class income range : $57,273 to $171,836

: $57,273 to $171,836 4-person family middle-class income range : $64,424 to $193,290

Tennessee

2-person family middle-class income range : $44,333 to $133,012

: $44,333 to $133,012 3-person family middle-class income range : $52,471 to $157,430

: $52,471 to $157,430 4-person family middle-class income range : $59,126 to $177,396

Texas

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,902 to $143,720

: $47,902 to $143,720 3-person family middle-class income range : $53,838 to $161,530

: $53,838 to $161,530 4-person family middle-class income range : $62,802 to $188,426

Utah

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,549 to $151,662

: $50,549 to $151,662 3-person family middle-class income range : $63,536 to $190,626

: $63,536 to $190,626 4-person family middle-class income range : $68,550 to $205,670

Vermont

2-person family middle-class income range : $53,323 to $159,984

: $53,323 to $159,984 3-person family middle-class income range : $64,043 to $192,148

: $64,043 to $192,148 4-person family middle-class income range : $117,173 to $234,346

Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range : $57,603 to $172,826

: $57,603 to $172,826 3-person family middle-class income range : $68,520 to $205,582

: $68,520 to $205,582 4-person family middle-class income range : $82,861 to $248,608

Washington

2-person family middle-class income range : $59,801 to $179,422

: $59,801 to $179,422 3-person family middle-class income range : $71,809 to $215,448

: $71,809 to $215,448 4-person family middle-class income range : $85,475 to $256,450

West Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range : $38,868 to $116,616

: $38,868 to $116,616 3-person family middle-class income range : $50,589 to $151,782

: $50,589 to $151,782 4-person family middle-class income range : $55,708 to $167,140

Wisconsin

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,521 to $151,578

: $50,521 to $151,578 3-person family middle-class income range : $61,265 to $183,812

: $61,265 to $183,812 4-person family middle-class income range : $73,103 to $219,330

Wyoming

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,939 to $152,832

: $50,939 to $152,832 3-person family middle-class income range : $57,802 to $173,424

: $57,802 to $173,424 4-person family middle-class income range : $64,490 to $193,490

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey 1-year data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as making two-thirds (66.66%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 25, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State