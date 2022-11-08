Video Captures Large Blue Floating Light Shooting Actual Lightning Bolts

Forgive the pun, but this video is shocking.

A blue ball of pure light seems to hover just above the ground, across some train tracks. It moves slowly and steadily across the tracks, sometimes throwing bolts of lightning at the rusty metal rails. As it approaches the power lines a particularly large bolt of electricity shoots out and zaps it, sending sparks showering down from what might be a transformer. The ball of electricity continues forward and crosses a grassy patch of field, lighting up the area beneath it.

Unexplained orbs and balls of light are common features of folklore, although most spotted today are done so on cameras and are attributed to a lens effect which causes small light reflections. Insects and blurry particulates too close to camera lens can also cause many of the modern day sightings, but not many claim to have captured a huge blue orb made of what seems to be pure electricity.

Larger moving balls of light have been known to trick lost travelers into following them at night, known in folklore as a will-o’-the-wisp or ghost lights. This lights were often attributed to ghosts, fairies, or elemental spirits. Modern interpretations blame swamp gas, or a a bioluminescence caused by oxidation of byproducts of organic decay.

Sadly, this particular video has not captured any paranormal activity. The original footage can be traced back to a YouTube channel that posted it as a Computer Generated Imagery trick done in Adobe After Effects.

